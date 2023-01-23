14th Annual Warrior Banquet set for Thursday
A Veteran by definition is a soldier that has served the United States honorably. The Mighty Oaks Foundation was formed to fill the gap when veterans return home from service and wage war at home to receive the benefits and services needed to reassimilate to civilian living.
To assist in those efforts, the Mighty Oaks Foundation is seeking the community’s help in serving the nation’s veterans through the 14th annual Walker County Warrior Banquet, raising funds to help rectify the cost of service.
The 2023 Warrior Banquet is set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The doors open at 5 p.m. Those in attendance can expect a steak dinner and all of the fixings, a live and silent auction with a variety of top dollar items and gun raffles, with five guns included in each set. This year will also feature dessert auction and wine pull.
The speakers for the event will be Chad Robichaux and Jeremy Stalnecker. Robichaux, a Marine and the founder of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, and Stalnecker will be followed by a testimonial by a Mighty Oaks alumni.
The Warrior Banquet serves as a way to provide relief for the nation’s wounded veterans who have faced or are currently facing their own battles, including injuries that took place during war or challenges coping with life once returned home.
“This is a huge event in this town,” said Tom Fordyce, secretary of the Mighty Oaks Warrior Foundation and Warrior Banquet event organizer. “Walker County has always stepped up to the plate and has been a huge help in providing donations and auction items.”
The event has raised over $2 million to date, all of which has been redistributed to veterans within branches of the Mighty Oaks Warrior Foundation across the nation. Through the generosity of the community, the nonprofit has been able to impact the lives of veterans, providing individualized support to those in need of free of charge, through treatment and assistance programs targeting PTSD, divorce and suicide.
“There is no profit made for us in this event,” Warrior Banquet organizer Rusty Davis explained. “The sole purpose of this event is to help give back and support our veterans.”
Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight and can be purchased over the phone by calling Fordyce at 936-661-2122 or Davis at 936-438-6534. Tickets can also be purchased in person at The Trailer Store and H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum in Huntsville, or B&S Propane in New Waverly.
