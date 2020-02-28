Now approaching its 16th year of business, the Farmhouse Cafe & Bakery fosters a welcoming environment, bridging the divide between the community and the university.
Brian Koerselman was deep into his golf game as a Sam Houston State University student in the class of ‘91, until he decided to quit in pursuit of finishing his degree. But it was when he took a summer job at Casa Tomas, a restaurant owned by his now-wife’s family, where he not only found the love of his life, but a passion for the restaurant business.
The couple opened the southern cafe in May 2004 serving quality down home cooking with the help of their Bearkat staff. Inspired by his own experience as a student working at Casa Tomas, a time in Koerselman’s life through which he was able to learn many life lessons, he hopes to pass on the experience to younger generations today.
“First of all it keeps me young, I love working with young kids, I have three kids that are all grown now, my youngest just graduated a year ago … I understand them, I deal with them, I treat them like I would want my own kids to be treated if they went to college somewhere and had a job,” Koerselman said.
Koerselman takes the opportunity to preach the art of customer service, while exploring other life lessons with the students and using the cafe to give back to the community, molding his young employees into the upstanding citizens that are wanted in society.
“The coolest thing about giving back and doing all of these things is I get to do them in front of my employees. The beauty of that is my employees see me doing these things, which hopefully will instill in them when they get to that part of their life where they’re capable of doing those things that they would carry the torch and want to continue to give back,” Koerselman said, however he gets just as much out of the relationship as he puts in.
“The funny thing is, I learn from them … they tell me stuff that’s going on in class, or this, that and I’m like ‘wow, I didn’t know that either,’ so it’s not just a one-way street, the cool thing is I learn stuff every day from them,” Koerselman said.
“When people talk about millennial and (generation Z) – they kind of have this bad attitude and they don’t listen, don’t want to work – I honestly don’t believe that. I’m sure there’s some bad ones out there, but every generation has some bad ones, and every race has some bad ones, that’s just people in general,” Koerselman said. “There’s great people everywhere and I’ve been very fortunate that my employees and people that work for me are great, I think the difference is you just gotta talk with them and work with them.”
Over sweet teas and cornbread, Farmhouse brings together groups of all ages in the community for a warm meal reminiscent to the comforts of home, where neighboring tables feel no boundaries in striking up a conversation together.
“The nice thing about here is they can come in and sit right next to each other and be very sociable … I see it with my customers whether it’s somebody my age or older, 50-plus, they enjoy the college kids waiting on them. I like watching our customers come in and getting to experience some of these college kids and asking them about their major, where they’re from, where do they go to school. I think they like that and it gives them a chance to interact with these college kids that are in town,” Koerselman said.
However Koerselman also notes his disappointment in the community’s lack of support for the university, a booming institution that brings the allure of larger cities to the heart of Huntsville.
“Honestly, half of Huntsville wouldn’t be here as it is without the university,” Koerselman said.
A member of SHSU class of ‘91, Koerselman notes the strong change of perception of the university since that time, noting that 30 to 40 years ago, Texas A&M and the University of Texas reigned supreme, however now he sees a lot of pride amongst Bearkats coming to Huntsville to attend SHSU.
Through Farmhouse Cafe & Bakery, Koerselman does his part to welcome and support younger generations while ingraining the university’s culture into the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.