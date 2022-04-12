Celebrating local breast cancer survivors will be the highlight of the Huntsville Zeta Tau Alpha Alumnae Chapter’s “Think Pink Brunch and Fashion Show” at the Elkins Lake Country Club on April 23. In addition to honoring those who have battled breast cancer, the fundraiser is designed to help educate and raise awareness about the disease. The event is open to the public and tickets are $35.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and guests will be able to view silent auction and raffle items while being served pink champagne and non-alcoholic punch.
“This is our first Celebration of Hope, and we would like to make this an annual event for the community to celebrate breast cancer survivors, honor those who have lost the battle against the disease, and provide information about the latest research,” said Tami O’Brien, vice president for service and fundraising for the Huntsville ZTA Alumnae Chapter.
ZTA collegians from Sam Houston State University and local alumnae will model spring and summer fashion trends from local boutiques. In addition, there will be a raffle for such items as a designer handbag and jewelry, and guests may choose to participate in a Wine Pull.
The keynote speaker is Dr. Toma Omofoye, assistant professor in the Department of Breast Imaging at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Dr. Omofoye completed medical training in diagnostic radiology at Duke University where she served as chief resident. She joined MD Anderson for a Breast Imaging Fellowship and upon completion, she became a member of the MD Anderson faculty. Dr. Omofoye sees patients primarily at the MD Anderson – The Woodlands Houston Area location, where she interprets breast imaging studies (breast ultrasounds, mammograms, and MRIs) and performs imaging guided procedures.
Sponsorships are available for $200, $300, and $1,000. To purchase a sponsorship or tickets go to Celebration of Hope, Think Pink Brunch and Fashion Show at https://bit.ly/3JiVRkq.
Zeta Tau Alpha’s national philanthropy is breast cancer education and awareness. The ZTA Foundation joins in the fight against breast cancer through supporting the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks® and through a partnership with Bright Pink®—a national nonprofit organization focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer.
ZTA also has a partnership with the National Football League for its “A Crucial Catch” games. This past fall marked 22 seasons of reaching out and promoting awareness to fans through the distribution of more than 20 million Think Pink® ribbons across the nation.
