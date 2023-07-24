The Huntsville Police Department has arrested Dallas Kristopher Day, 30, for murder in connection with the weekend shooting of Isac Espinoza, 28, at the Republic Apartments, 1300 Smith Drive. Day was booked into Walker County Jail at 5:23 a.m. Sunday, July 23, by Huntsville Police.
The shooting occurred at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in what investigators believe was an argument the two had in the parking lot of the apartment complex, said Huntsville Police Sgt. Wade Roberts.
Walker County EMS arrived and began treatment. Espinoza was transported to the emergency room of Huntsville Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries from the shooting and was pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Roberts.
"Investigators believe that Day and Espinoza were known to one another, although what precipitated the argument is still under investigation," said Sgt. Roberts.
Day is currently in custody at the Walker County Jail, where he is being held on $300,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact Sgt. John Thompson at 936-291-2427
