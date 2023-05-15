In 1977, Luke Park was 18 months old. His mother Linda was giving him a bath when she noticed a bump on his head. She thought it was the result of rambunctious play with his older siblings, but within a few days, it hadn’t gone away. She took him to the doctor, who thought it was a hematoma.
Midway through a simple medical procedure, the doctor realized it was something much more serious. Linda and her husband Jack took Luke to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where a team of doctors began a battery of tests. The diagnosis was dire. Luke had a very rare disease called histiocytosis x, and was not expected to live past his third birthday.
They said he would lose the ability to walk and talk, and would have to wear a helmet to protect his brain. The disease acts like a combination of blood and bone cancer, rapidly dissolving the skull, hips and spine.
They started to pray and find the words to break the news to Luke’s grandparents and siblings. People all over started to pray for Luke and his family. The doctor wanted to try oral chemotherapy to make things more tolerable. Jack and Linda trusted the specialists at Texas Children’s because it was known as the top facility in the world for treating another form of the disease called Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis.
Luke was only in the hospital for two weeks, but it seemed like an eternity. The doctors were kind enough to allow his siblings to visit, and both parents made sure to spend time with them outside the hospital. After his release, Luke ran and played like a normal healthy child. He never seemed ill or lost any of his hair. After roughly six months of oral chemo, his platelet count went too low, so they stopped treatment. But he still continued to improve. By the age of two, there was no sign of the disease.
Because no one in the medical field had ever seen a child overcome this form of histiocytosis, Luke was a very important patient to study. The family continued to have him tested over the next two and a half years, but the disease did not return. Luke was so young that he doesn’t remember the diagnosis or treatments, but he does recall telling his mother around the age of five that he didn’t want to be poked and prodded anymore.
Luke’s brother Drew is just a few years older. He remembers how shocked the doctors were at how well his baby brother could talk, and how happy and active he was during the ordeal. He says his parents had little songs for each of them, which is where the title of the book came from.
“Luke Joseph Park, brave, courageous and bold, long may he live and long may he prosper,” recalled Drew, who wrote the phrase on a piece of leather that his mother still keeps in the family trophy case.
Luke graduated from Huntsville High School in 1993 and then completed his degree in Agricultural Development at Texas A&M University. Still in remission, he is now 47 years old and serves as the Superintendent for Prestige Construction and Development. Throughout his life, every time he encounters a new doctor for routine care, they ask to run scans of his body. Luke always agrees to be tested for the sake of research.
“I have lived a very active and healthy life,” said Luke. “This is really my Mom’s story, as if she were telling it to my nephew Cash from my point of view, and I think that’s a neat twist. I am really proud of her for writing the book and thankful to my sister for encouraging this project.”
Luke’s sister, Dana-Susan Crews has spent much of her life advocating for cancer patients and working with organizations that fund research for cures. She founded a non-profit called Remission Run Inc. to raise funds for a tissue bank at MD Anderson. Crews was a Senior Development Officer for the Make-a-Wish Foundation and currently volunteers for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She also assists with grant writing for the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer and other related organizations in the DFW area.
Crews and her husband Bill serve on the National Advisory Council for the American Cancer Society’s Childhood Cancer initiative Gold Together, funding 44 multi-year grants for childhood cancer research. Dana-Susan and Bill were both seven years old when their siblings were diagnosed with cancer. His sister died of leukemia when she was only six years old.
Twenty years ago, Bill was diagnosed with a highly aggressive, completely incurable blood cancer and became a patient at MD Anderson. Following three years of treatment, they became Ironman triathletes and marathoners, raising funds to end cancer by participating in many endurance sports. They published two books in 2007 about their fight against cancer. Following COVID, they decided to launch Bell Asteri Publishing to put a spotlight on childhood and young adult cancers.
“I love the book. It is beautifully written on a child’s level. I have been working with kids with cancer for decades and a book like this is so very helpful for not only children with cancer, but their siblings as well. Being the sibling of a child with cancer is very scary and often, these kids feel like they are on the back burner while their parents have to focus on their sibling. Thankfully, my parents never made Drew and me feel that way. They were very open and honest with us about Luke and we knew he might die. It was frightening, but in the end, I think our family grew closer and bonded as a result of his childhood cancer. Today, even though he is six years my junior, my brother Luke is my hero.” said Crews.
The book, illustrated by Eva Larson, is now available for presale with a full release date of May 26. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to pediatric cancer research through Gold Together, the childhood cancer initiative of the American Cancer Society.
To purchase the book, visit https://www.bellasteri.com/brave-courageous-bold. For more about Gold Together, visit https://www.goldtogether.com/.
