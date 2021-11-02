HUNTSVILLE — Andy Brauninger won a fourth and final term as mayor of Huntsville on Tuesday.
Brauninger received 1,197 votes, while Ward 3 councilman Blake Irving tallied 597 votes as a challenger.
The retired maritime company executive was first elected to the city council in 2013, and was elected mayor in 2015. According to the city’s charter, council members and the mayor can serve up to four two-year terms.
For Brauninger, his focus over his final term will be to complete projects from the city’s 2016 bond. The city has completed two of the propositions — water and sewer renovations, along with a new police and fire station. Construction on the final proposition — a new city hall and service center — is expected to begin next year.
Brauninger hopes to also complete the renovation and construction of the Martin Luther King Center, while ensuring that city services are working properly for the citizens of Huntsville.
Irving will leave the city council after serving a single term for Ward 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.