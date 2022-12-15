Two major awards were handed out Saturday at the Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s 88th Annual Gala - the Ed Sandhop Jr. Award and the Mance Park Lifetime Achievement Award. Mayor Andy Brauninger was named the recipient of the Sandhop Award and Trey Wharton was named the recipient of the Mance Park award.
The event was held at the Sam Houston State University (SHSU) Lowman Student Center.
The Edwin G. Sandhop, Jr Spirit of Huntsville Award was established in 2010 and became an annual recognition. Sandhop played a key role for many years in the Huntsville community, retiring from Gibbs Brothers after 57 years.
He graduated from SHSU in 1949 with a business degree and served in the military. Ed was involved with just about everything in this community…from Huntsville Memorial Hospital to SHSU, the chamber and the tourism board, just to name a few.
The other nominees for the award were Dr. Lane Aiena and Dr. Alisa White. The sponsor for this year’s award was First National Bank.
Mayor Brauninger addressed those in attendance, thanking the community for their support.
“I was told by a group of women that I was running for City Council,” said Mayor Brauninger, laughing at the memory. “I have enjoyed my time on the council and will be terming out in November. It is truly an honor to be accepting this award tonight. Thank you all.”
The Mance Park Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Huntsville Independent School District, was presented by HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard.
Mance Park had a long and distinguished career in public school administration, which included serving Huntsville ISD as Superintendent and Head Football Coach. He was the Chairman of the Chamber board in 1960 and returned to serve on the Executive Committee from 1981 until 1983.
The other nominees for the award were local businessman Ben Bius and Judge Danny Pierce.
Wharton accepted his award onstage and took a moment to thank his family for their support and the many friends he had made through the chamber.
Wharton has called Huntsville home since 1975 and graduated from Huntsville High School in 1985. He is a graduate of Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration – Finance. He has served on various HISD Committees including the Board of Trustees for Huntsville Independent School District. He also has served as a Director on the Chamber board from 2015 – 2020, serving as Chairman of the Board in 2019.
