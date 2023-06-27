Brantley tabbed as panelist at luncheon

The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce welcomes panelist Lyndsey Brantley, founder and CEO of Camellia Alise, a Houston day spa, for the upcoming Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Brantley’s entrepreneurial journey has been featured in Huffington Post, USA Weekly, Ebony Magazine, Houstonia Magazine, and Houston Style Magazine among others, and she has made television appearances on local networks including Fox News and CW 39.
The Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon is centered around female business owners, executives, managers, coordinators, and entrepreneurs who are eager to learn from accomplished women leaders.
By attending, participants not only gain valuable insights from successful women but also establish a robust network of bold professionals, fostering growth and empowerment.
“This event will be an empowering gathering where women entrepreneurs and professionals come together to gain insights, forge connections, and embrace bold leadership,” said Sharika Jackson, Chair of the Council for Diversity.
The Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Walker Education Center. Sponsorship and registration are open. Register at https://bit.ly/HWCCCWomen.
Jackson also thanked the Small Business Development Center at Sam Houston State University for being the Professional Businesswomen’s Luncheon Signature Sponsor.
Jackson added that the purpose or mission of Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s Council for Diversity Committee is to attract, support, and retain businesses and organizations that reflect our community by providing benefits and resources. The committee’s mission statement is to identify all businesses and organizations within our community to promote diversity and inclusiveness. Meetings take place on the first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in the Chamber Boardroom.
