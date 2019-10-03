Conroe — Today, Congressman Kevin Brady released the following statement after sending a letter to President Trump requesting approval for Governor Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration in response to Tropical Storm Imelda:
“I’m proud to join this bi-partisan group of Houston area Representatives in urging the President to promptly approve Governor Abbott’s request. Those in the Eighth Congressional District experienced first-hand the devastating effects of Imelda, and many of the same families who were affected by Hurricane Harvey are again struggling to rebuild. Receiving this critical federal assistance will help our communities recuperate from the extreme flooding and remain Texas Strong.”
The letter was led by Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) and was signed by Representatives Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Kevin Brady (TX-08), Al Green (TX-09), Michael McCaul (TX-10), Randy Weber (TX-14), Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Pete Olson (TX-22), Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) and Brian Babin (TX-36).
