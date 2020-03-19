Congressman Brady Urges FRA to Extend Public Comment Period on High Speed Rail
Congressman Kevin Brady (TX-08) released the following statement after sending a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) in response to their decision to cancel a public hearing in Navasota due to COVID-19:
“I appreciate the FRA’s commitment to abiding by CDC guidelines, and our first priority should always be the health and safety of the public. However, replacing in-person public hearings with virtual meetings while our communities continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis would severely limit input from those who stand to be affected the most by this project.
“I know Administrator Batory is committed to hearing from our rural communities, and I urge him to extend the public comment period and reschedule the in-person hearings for a later date to allow our citizens and local leaders to focus on the welfare of their families and businesses.”
In January, Congressman Brady secured a commitment from Federal Railroad Administrator Ronald Batory to hold a public hearing to seek landowners and local officials comments in the rural counties impacted by the proposed Texas High Speed Rail.
Texas Central, the company in charge of constructing the train, says the high-speed railway will run from North Texas, have a stop in Roans Prairie and end in Houston. Texas Central says the $12 billion project will bring 1,500 jobs total around all three stops and provide an economic impact of $36 billion over the course of 25 years.
Click here to view the proposed safety standards or submit a public comment.
