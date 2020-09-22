CONROE - On Tuesday, Congressman Kevin Brady (TX-08) released the following statement after the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) finalized the Record of Decision (ROD) and Rule of Particular Applicability (RPA) for Texas Central Railroad’s (TCR) proposed Dallas to Houston high speed rail project.
“The Federal Railroad Administration’s decision was expected, and does not give TCR’s controversial high speed rail project approval. Nor does it give them construction authority or the power to seize property without the owner’s consent.
"The bottom line is TCR’s project remains unfeasible and unrealistic. The cost of this project has tripled since its inception, investors have abandoned the project, supporters have reneged on earlier promises and TCR is now actively seeking taxpayer dollars to subsidize the financially shaky project. This high speed rail stands to severely harm our rural communities and could leave American taxpayers footing the enormous bill for this mistake.”
