Today, Congressman Kevin Brady (TX-08), along with Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), sent a letter to acting FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor requesting FEMA’s swift approval of the city of Houston’s new San Jacinto river mouth bar dredging plan.
While FEMA has already completed its initial debris removal mission, sediment brought by Hurricane Harvey still exists in the San Jacinto river mouth-bar. To protect Houston, Kingwood, and Humble residents from future flooding, it is imperative that the remaining debris is removed.
“The City of Houston recently filed a Project Worksheet (PW) for debris removal as Category A work under the Public Assistance program,” the group wrote. “We urge you to use any and all necessary FEMA resources to expeditiously review and approve the city’s PW. Delay will only increase costs and prevent FEMA from fully leveraging presently available dredging assets.”
