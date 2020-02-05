WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX-08) released the following statement after the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump:

“The Constitution and the rejection of politically-motivated impeachment has been preserved with the Senate's exoneration of President Trump.

“Every American should be troubled by the secret hearings, manufactured evidence, shamefully partisan impeachment process, and the shredding of due process rights embraced by House Democrats. Had they prevailed, every future President would be threatened with removal from office for purely political reasons.

“I applaud the Senators whose principles and sense of duty compelled them to weigh the flimsy evidence presented by the fanatical House Impeachment managers and reach the only fair and principled verdict: no.

“Assuming this needless national distraction is over – which is not guaranteed, since House Democrats are weighing impeaching the President again – it’s time for Congress to get back to work.

“I pray Democrats will put their hatred of President Trump aside, and try to recall the reason voters sent them to Congress – to solve problems for the American people such as ending surprise medical bills and lowering the cost of drugs while accelerating new medical cures.”