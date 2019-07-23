Interstate 45 southbound between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Park Road 40 will be shut down Friday night to Saturday night as construction crews set traffic barriers for the next phase of construction.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced the closure Tuesday morning, stating that southbound I-45 will be closed form 10 p.m. on Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday. Southbound traffic will also be shifted to one lane between 10 p.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday.
All southbound traffic will exit I-45 at Exit 113 towards Veterans Memorial Parkway. Officials stated that crews will also close the Hwy 10 southbound direct connecter along with the I-45 southbound entrance ramp. All traffic on Hwy. 19 will exit at Hwy. 75 and utilize Park Road 40 to continue onto I-45 southbound.
“This closure is necessary to set concrete traffic barrier and place pavement markings necessary to shift traffic from the southbound lanes to the new concrete pavement for the next phase of construction,” TxDOT public information officer Bobby Colwell said. “Northbound traffic will not be directly impacted by this closure and will remain in its present location until the new southbound lanes are reconstructed. TxDOT encourages motorists to seek alternate routes due to expected delays.”
Once Hwy. 19 and I-45 are reopened to traffic, the Hwy. 19 southbound direct connect to I-45 will be closed, with traffic directed to merge with onto West Frontage Road north of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.
“This configuration will remain in place until the new southbound concrete pavement is completed after the next phase of construction and opened to traffic,” Colwell added.
Also throughout this week, the existing I-45 southbound entrance ramp from the West Frontage Road south of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will be closed, with the temporary southbound entrance ramp south of Augusta Drive set to be opened.
All of this construction is part of the six-mile widening project of I-45 from Vick Springs Road to Hwy. 19. This project will widen I-45 to six lanes and will replace the State Park Road 40 bridges and southbound SH 19 Flyover. During the 3-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity. I-45 and southbound Hwy. 19 will also be closed at various times for the safety of the traveling public and construction workers.
—
Stay up to date with the latest closures at www.itemonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.