Boys & Girls Club receives $100K

The Boys and Girls Club of Walker County celebrated their 20th anniversary with a $100,000 donation from Bridgestone to fund technology needs and the purchase of a new passenger van. The donation was announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, during Business After Hours, hosted by the Huntsville/Walker County Chamber of Commerce. The Club, located at 99 Martin Luther King Dr., also kicked off their campaign - $20 for 20 - to celebrate their 20 years of community service.
The donation was presented by David Walker, Store Manager of the Huntsville Firestone Complete Auto Care. He explained that the donation is part of the Bridgestone Driving Great Futures initiative, which has raised more than $20 million to help kids and teens gain access to Boys & Girls Clubs resources across the U.S. since 2015.
The new grant will ensure area Club kids and teens have access to critical technology resources and reliable transportation to and from out-of-school programming.
Boys & Girls Club of Walker County is one of four Clubs nationwide, and the only location in Texas, to receive a $100,000 grant from Bridgestone to fund technology and transportation initiatives this year.
Michelle Spencer, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, told guests that the new campaign was meaningful to her because she started with the Club 17 years ago.
“What an honor it is and has been to serve the youth and families of Huntsville and Walker County for 20 years. This amazing donation will allow us to continue to do whatever it takes to fulfill our mission to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens,” said Michelle Spencer, chief executive officer, Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
Walker, speaking on behalf of Bridgestone Retail Operations, long-time partners of Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide and grateful members of this incredible community, said Bridgestone aims to be the most trusted provider of automotive care in every neighborhood we serve, including right here in Huntsville.
“We know how important it is to leverage the latest technology to provide our customers with state-of-the-art service for a safe journey, wherever the road takes them,” Walker said. “We also know that one of the greatest challenges kids and families face in accessing out-of-school programming is transportation. Two of the greatest tools for young people to unlock their full potential are technology and safe transportation. Unfortunately, not every child has equal access to these resources.”
Walker said that it was incredible to see first-hand how Boys & Girls Club of Walker County is making a difference in our community – and has been doing so for 20 years. He noted that his own children and grandchildren have attended the Club and congratulated Club staff who have paved such an important path forward for young people in Huntsville.
“This grant will ensure that each of the youth here today, as well as future Club kids, have access to the tools necessary to succeed, and the reliable transportation to safely get where you’re going,” Walker said. “Congratulations to the Walker County staff for 20 years of excellence in this community and thank you for all the work you do day in and day out to drive great futures.”
“Boys & Girls Clubs across the country provide vital resources for young people – from reliable internet and computer access, to safe transportation that helps them access out-of-school programming,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO. “We’re honored to help Boys & Girls Club of Walker County continue their important work to provide more area youth with the skills they need to drive great futures.”
For more information about the Club, log on to walkercountykids.org.
