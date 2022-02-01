The Boys & Girls Club of Walker County has partnered with the Moody Foundation to receive a $50,000 grant in support of its mission to better serve their youth with additional computers and STEM activities.
The Moody Foundation is a state-wide nonprofit that works to strengthen the future of Texas’ youth by investing in charitable projects that exhibit innovative ideas and make long-term improvements in the communities they serve.
“We’re just grateful that the Moody Foundation supported our efforts,” said Michelle Spencer, chief executive officer at the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County.
This is the second time that the BGCWC has applied for support from the nonprofit, however, it is the first that their application has been accepted.
BGCWC began communication with the Moody Foundation early on in 2021 to form a relationship with the nonprofit after being denied a grant several years ago due to the overwhelming need among those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Spencer applied for a partnership again in October for a technology grant to upgrade their offerings at the club, as the pandemic forced their program into the virtual world.
“With COVID, everything changed, we went from in-person only services to reaching out and trying to do virtual. As the way we did things kind of changed and COVID changed, we saw that our virtual programs are still needed and in order for that to continue at a high quality, we knew we needed to upgrade,” Spencer said.
To meet the needs of their 200 students and families, the club has continued to provide homework tutorials and facilitated meetings between their children and authors via Zoom. They’ve also recorded activities to post on their website or Facebook page for kids who may be quarantining at home to be able to continue engagement.
“We knew we needed to upgrade our technology at the club in order to continue to do these types of services, so when we applied, we applied for additional computers, dedicated fiber optic internet, new software, laptops and video cameras in order to be able to do some of our video direct service programs,” Spencer said.
On Dec. 1, Spencer was notified that the club’s application had been accepted and the funds were received in the following weeks. The club has already put in an order for the internet upgrade, which takes up a third of the grant, and Spencer notes that they are hoping to have it completed within the month, while additional computers are on the way. The remainder of the upgrades are targeted to be completed by spring break in March.
“I hope that our funding for technology just helps them become more efficient as they deliver those services everyday,” said Allan Matthews, director of grants for the Moody Foundation. “We look forward to working with them in the future and wish them all of the best with these upgrades and keep doing what they’re doing.”
“It’s just going to be an all-around good partnership and we’re hoping that this isn’t the first time that they’ll support what we do, we’re hoping that this is the beginning,” Spencer added.
