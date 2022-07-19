The children and staff of the Boys and Girls Club of Walker County celebrated the opening of their new playground Friday with a special ceremony. Representatives from Kaboom, a non-profit organization that helps communities build playgrounds for children, Ted Friedman and Kathryn Lusk joined the mayor, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and members of the club’s board of directors for the official ribbon cutting. More than 200 local volunteers, including members of the Huntsville Lady Hornets basketball team and high school students from special education built the playground in just four days.
“It’s been a joy,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO Michelle Spencer. “The kids are so excited.”
“We couldn’t have done it without the volunteers,” said Ted Friedman of Kaboom.
This project is the first of seven playscapes that will be built in Walker County over the next few years. Eastham Thomason and Emancipation Parks are the next installation sites with four more to follow at HISD Elementary Schools. Financing for the playscapes was provided by The Powell Foundation.
“I started to cry during construction,” said Spencer. “It’s been a long time coming. I put in the application with Kaboom for this playground two weeks before Hurricane Harvey. But they did better than just us. Because of the grant they wrote, The Powell Foundation awarded us $1.5 million to build seven new playscapes across Walker County. We tried our best to use local contractors so that all the money could stay right here. The city and the county were behind us every step of the way. This is nothing but a community build”.
Mayor Andy Brauninger gave praise to Spencer’s diligence and hard work.
“Is she amazing or what? If you want something done in Huntsville, call Michelle. This is what makes Huntsville what it is. On behalf of the city, congratulations,” he said.
Judge Danny Pierce echoed the Mayor’s sentiments.
“This is a wonderful sight to see. I’ve known Michelle since she first came to Huntsville and her spirit has only grown since we met. You’ve done an outstanding job. I don’t know what we’d do without you,” said Pierce.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Ray Hernandez also gave testament to Spencer’s tenacity and talent.
“When I arrived here three years ago and met Michelle, I learned about the fire that burns inside of her.” Hernandez quoted John Lewis on making good trouble, saying the quote reminded him of Spencer’s spirit, affectionately linking his own tendency as a fellow “troublemaker.”
Councilwoman Delores Massey referred to the beginning of the Boys and Girls Club during her comments.
“Three women from Connecticut saw a need 162 yeas ago and God is still working through this club. We’re getting a glimpse of how the work of God is continuing through these children,” she said.
Spencer then gave thanks to her staff and board of directors.
“We couldn’t do what we do without our staff. They go home every day thinking about how they can improve the lives of these children.”
“We have an amazing board of directors that go above and beyond to share their resources and connections. They work very hard for this organization,” said Spencer.
“It’s all about the kids,” said President of the Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Club Brian Matthys. “But this isn’t the end. We have more to add in the future”.
“It’s rewarding to do everything for the kids;” said Lady Hornet Basketball Coach La Toya Bennett, who brought her team members to volunteer for the project. Assistant Coach Chris Winn also brought students from Huntsville High’s Special Education department to join the effort.
“It’s awesome to see people come together for the community,” said Winn.
Guests were treated to snow cones after the ceremony, and all that gathered to witness the completion of the playscape were beaming with smiles of pride and satisfaction.
