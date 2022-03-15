Huntsville Item readers use the classified section every day to buy and sell things, however, one recent ad may have caught readers’ eyes. It wasn’t a lawnmower or a bicycle for sale, but an entire bookstore.
Re-Read Used Books, a longtime Huntsville staple, is set to close it doors for good May 31, unless a buyer can be found.
The business is located in a leased wood frame house, but the landlord is willing to continue the lease if someone buys the business, which includes all the books and shelves.
Linda Meyer, co-owner with her husband Robert, is a retired Sam Houston State University librarian who found she could not sit idle with so much love of reading left to share.
“Books and I have an affinity for each other,” she said. “But now it’s time to really retire.”
Meyer, also an SHSU alumna, said she and her husband moved to Huntsville over 40 years ago to go to school and never left.
“The store have been here for about 14 years, but we bought it about four and a half years ago from Lottie Griffith,” she said. “I was a customer first and then started working here part time, I slipped into it from there.”
So why not just sell the books and close the doors?
“Every community needs a bookstore,” Meyer said. “The libraries in town are very good, both public and university, but with space and budget limitations, they can’t possibly supply the leisure reading the community is used to having with the bookstore.”
Meyer said the classified ad has been running since July and she has had some nibbles but nothing firm. She admits it is going to take someone with a passion for books to keep it going.
Meyer also said COVID hit the business hard, but it is recovering.
“The store makes a profit but not enough to support a person,” she said. “It would be a good business for a non-profit to buy and staff with volunteers.”
Meyer said she would be willing to stay on in an advisory role to a new owner until they are comfortable.
“Our customers are friendly,” she said. “But book people tend to be friendly.”
If the saying is true that “all of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone,” Meyer may have the perfect solution.
“Sometimes our lives are so busy that we don’t take the time to relax and enjoy ourselves,” she said. “Leisure reading is different for each person, it may be a biography or technical manual for some, but for most its fiction of some sort. It lets us be somewhere else, and offers calm relaxation.”
Meyer said even if all the time you have to read is 15 minutes before you go to sleep, you will treasure it.
“A bookstore is a comfortable place, and people take their time to browse,” she said. “You can find a new book or author through serendipity, which is how we used to find favorites before having the whole digital world at our fingertips.”
Re-Read Used Books mostly stocks paperbacks, which have all been read and traded-in by customers.
“We don’t buy any books,” Meyer said. “We have a trade in program for in-store credit. We sell books for half off the cover price but with store credit it drops to a quarter.”
While many enjoy reading books on a phone or tablet, Meyer said she still sees the need for a local used bookstore.
“A lot of customers like the physical books,” she said. “But many read on both a digital tablet and paper.”
Meyer said a surprising number of her young customers are interested in paperbacks, which may be attributed to a fascination with nostalgia akin to the return of vinyl records and cassette tapes.
Digital devices may be best for bedside reading but the cheap paperbacks, ranging from romance to western, non fiction and biography, are perfect for spring break travel or summer poolside reading.
Meyer said the price of used paperbacks has jumped online in the last several months and after adding shipping, some cost as much as new.
“I can’t emphasize enough the used bookstore’s importance in any community,” she said. “It’s a firmly held belief.”
Re-Read Used Books is located at 325 Hwy 190 E in Huntsville. For more information call 936-436-1700 or email liblsm54@gmail.com.
