Sam Houston State University is celebrating the publication of Animals in the American Classics: How Natural History Inspired Great Fiction. Join SHSU Integrative Natural History Book Series Editor and SHSU Biology Professor William Lutterschmidt, Contributor and SHSU English Professor Robert Donahoo, & Book Editor John Gruesser as they speak about this exciting new interdisciplinary publication Wednesday, October 12, at the Sam Houston State Natural History Museum 710 University Ave, Huntsville.
With over 120 striking photographs, the book features twelve essays by prominent literary scholars showcasing natural history and the multifaceted role of animals in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," Edgar Allan Poe's tales, Moby-Dick, "The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County," The Call of the Wild, Of Mice and Men, Their Eyes Were Watching God, The Bear, The Old Man and the Sea, To Kill a Mockingbird, and All the Pretty Horses.
The SHSU Integrative Natural History Book Series is sponsored by the Sam Houston State Natural History Museum.
