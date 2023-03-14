Native Texans Morgan Page and Dustin Rice began taking photos of remote locations in Texas on one of their first dates. Forty thousand miles and four thousand photos later, they’ve created a traveling exhibit now showing at the Katy and E. Don Walker Sr. Education Center that pairs photographs and prose into a unique Texas history lesson. The display will be open until May 7. “Mile Marker Zero” was taken in Glenrio, Texas and is accompanied by a story about a bus driver named John Hearon who saved more than 20 people by walking 14 miles to get help in a record breaking snow storm in 1956.
spotlight
Bones of Texas exhibit opens
- Kristie Stevens | For the Item
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Featured Local Savings
Most Popular
Articles
- Two people found dead in Spring Lake
- Parents excited about “The Voice”
- UPDATE: Murder on Ashworth reported
- City sets meeting to accept resignation of Ward 1 Councilwoman Beebe
- Moore stitches together Best of Show
- Sam Houston seeded, won’t host opening NIT game
- Humphrey announces run for Mayor
- Texas Death Row inmate Gary Green apologizes for murder before execution
- From Bearkat To Big Grrrl: An Alumna’s path to dancing with Pop Icon Lizzo
- Brown execution Thursday draws victims, Houston DA
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Your Thoughts
Do you support pay raises for teachers? Send your thoughts to editor@itemonline.com Responses may be used in print or online.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.