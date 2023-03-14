Native Texans Morgan Page and Dustin Rice began taking photos of remote locations in Texas on one of their first dates. Forty thousand miles and four thousand photos later, they’ve created a traveling exhibit now showing at the Katy and E. Don Walker Sr. Education Center that pairs photographs and prose into a unique Texas history lesson.  The display will be open until May 7. “Mile Marker Zero” was taken in Glenrio, Texas and is accompanied by a story about a bus driver named John Hearon who saved more than 20 people by walking 14 miles to get help in a record breaking snow storm in 1956.  

