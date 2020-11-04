NEW WAVERLY - The man charged with holding his estranged wife and her two children hostage and during a 10-hour standoff made his first court appearance Tuesday.
A Walker County judge ordered a bond total of $2.95 million for 38-year-old Mark Joseph Mathison, who held three people hostage at a Emerald Wood Subdivision home in New Waverly.
Police were dispatched Monday morning at 7:24 a.m., where they say Mathison shot an elderly female in the shoulder with a shotgun. He then struck the second female with the stock of the gun and then forced his estranged wife and his two stepchildren into the home.
Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and DPS troopers were able to rescue the wounded elderly female from the front yard of the residence and get her medical help. They then began negotiation with Mathison, and successfully gained the release of the children and the assaulted female out of the home.
Negotiations continued throughout the day until Mathison allowed the release of the hostage just prior to 5 p.m. At 5:13 p.m, hostage negotiators successfully convinced Mathison to surrender peacefully without further incident.
Mathison is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on four counts of aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of injury to a child, burglary of a habitation with intent of other felony, arson with intent to damage a habitat, tampering with a witness and a warrant out of Montgomery County for sexual abuse of a child continuous with a victim under 14 years-of-age.
Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae would like to thank Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Huntsville Police Department SWAT, Walker County Constable’s Office and local fire and EMS for coming together to peacefully resolve what could have been a deadly situation.
