Huntsville High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon in response to a notification from Huntsville Police Department regarding a bomb threat made against the campus.
Huntsville Independent School District Director of Communications Shannon Hollis reported that the High School followed safety protocols, evacuating the campus of all students and staff.
Buses from the Transportation Department Hive were used to move students and staff to the Sam Houston State University Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum, located at 1964 Bobby K Marks Drive. A reunification site was established.
“Per law enforcement recommendations, Huntsville Elementary, Scott Johnson Elementary and the Hawkins Administration Building were put on SECURE status as a precaution,” Hollis reported.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the high school and assisted with the security and sweeping of the building.
A command post was established and controlled the scene. Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Conroe Police Department’s Bomb Squad were involved in the response.
“Once it was determined that there was no threat, the campus was given the ‘All Clear’ to return to campus at approximately 4:15 p.m.,” Hollis reported.
“All Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School after school activities and extracurriculars including ball games scheduled for (Thursday) were canceled.”
Hollis stressed that the safety of HISD students and staff will always be the district’s top priority at all campuses.
“We appreciate the quick implementation of campus safety protocols and actions by our staff, campus administrators and law enforcement throughout,” Hollis wrote.
At 2:54 p.m., parents of car riders were advised to pick up student from the coliseum at regular school dismissal time. All afternoon bus riders were transported back to the Transportation Department at the regular dismissal time to get on their homebound buses and delivered home.
According to scanners during the event, there were no reports of gunshots or explosions in the initial call or dispatch. A bomb squad was called for by authorities and arrived on scene. Huntsville Police Department declined to comment on the bomb threat, detainment of a suspect or results of the search.
HPD did post to social media that an investigation of a reported bomb threat at Huntsville High School at 1:30 p.m. At that time, HPD reported it was aware that numerous other threats at schools across the state have occurred in the last several days; all received electronically through various online reporting methods.
The department later posted at 1:55 p.m., saying “we are aware of the rumors that shots have been fired or that there was an explosion at HHS. There are no confirmed reports of shots fired or an explosion. Please do not respond to the area of Huntsville High School. Additional resources and explosive detection dogs are on the way to assist in the investigation.”
Then again posted at 4:46 p.m. Thursday, reporting “the all clear has been given at Huntsville High School. The building has been thoroughly searched with explosive detection dogs and other personnel. Nothing suspicious or dangerous was located.”
The district later sent an email to parents, reporting “Huntsville Police Department received information from a 24-hour suicide hotline about a bomb threat targeting Huntsville High School.”
The immediate response, according to the email, was the evacuation. They noted that misinformation was circulated on social media regarding the incident.
”Fictitious posts claiming a shooting had occurred or due to hearing loud sounds caused some students to run, which is not in line with our safety protocols,” the email read. “Law enforcement completed a comprehensive search of the campus and confirmed that there was no actual bomb or firearm on the premises. The incident appears to have been triggered by a hoax and exacerbated by false statements and rumors on social media.”
The district acknowledged that HPD is actively investigating the source of the threat.
”We understand that this incident has been distressing for our students. To provide support, counselors will be available at the school to speak with students tomorrow morning. We want to ensure that our students have the opportunity to process their feelings and concerns,” according to the letter. “We are committed to collaborating closely with local law enforcement agencies to enhance our safety protocols and communication strategies. Our goal is to continuously improve our response plans for situations like this. We want to express our gratitude for your cooperation and understanding during this challenging time. Your trust in us is invaluable as we work together to maintain a safe and secure environment for our school community.”
