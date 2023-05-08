Boehning named 2023 SBA Rural Business Owner of the Year

The Small Business Association (SBA) Houston District Office announced the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) winners - featuring Huntsville’s own Kaye Boenhinig, Wednesday, May 3, at the Royal Sonesta. This annual tradition, led by the SBA for more than 60 years, is co-hosted by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses. During NSBW, the SBA recognizes the hard work, ingenuity, and dedication of America’s small businesses, and celebrates their contributions to the economy. Nine district winners were honored during the annual awards celebration.
Boehning was named Houston District Rural Business Owner of the Year and has operated Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori in Huntsville for 25 years. She was honored Wednesday in Houston with family, friends and coworkers in attendance.
“I am super excited because this is the first time a child care center has been recognized or given any type of award like this,” Boehning said. “I have always seen us as essential workers. This is great because a child care center beat out pharmacies, technology companies and the like.”
The Sam Houston State University Small Business Development Center Kim McLaren nominated Boehning for the award.
“I think this award brought more respect to the industry. We are not just a daycare and we are making a difference in children’s lives. Therefore, the school has to be run like any other business and done right,” said Boehning.
She was joined at the annual reception Wednesday by coworkers Charlotte Baker, Ashley Templeton, Shelbi Myers, Denise Holley, Rachel Kriner; Huntsville - Walker County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Ray Hernandez and Shannon Higbie; Rob Hipp; her husband Rick Boehning and her son Ian McPhail; friends Linda Unger, Angie and Jason Jones, Andrew and Emma Lamb; and board member Linda Russell.
“We are delighted to celebrate the contributions of small businesses in the Houston District,” said SBA Houston District Director Tim Jeffcoat.
Boehning reflected on her growing years and her father when asked what made her such a successful business owner.
“My dad ran a trucking company for over 50 years, if something missed the truck, he personally delivered products,” Boenhing said. “I grew up knowing that kind of customer service. I applied that here. I want my clients, whether TDCJ, police or grocery workers to be able to go to work and discovered through the pandemic that we indeed are essential to keep those people working.”
Boehning said that when you see the light bulb go off in a young child, it really gets you going.
“I never imagined I would be doing this,” Boehning said. “I started my partnership with the local SBDC years ago. They have helped me throughout the years with strategic planning, marketing, and if they don’t know the answer they get back to me.”
Boehning opened her first school on Sept. 2, 1997 and has expanded her school into three locations, with the third newest location going in on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
“I just want to have happy employees, parents and children and touch as many lives as I can” Boehning said.
For more information about Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools visit: http://tomorrowspromise.info/
