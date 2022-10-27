Kaye Frech Boehning placed third in the Child Care Rockstar Contest at the Child Care Success Summit held in Nashville, Tenn., Oct. 20-22.
It was one year ago, Kaye had purchased a home across the street from her school - Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori School. That purchase was made on faith after her husband, Rick Boehning, agreed to remodel the home to become part of the school.
Tomorrow’s Promise was at 40 percent capacity during the throws of COVID-19, but Kaye knew she had to follow through. That faith was just one thing that Kaye had in her toolbox for success. The other was the teachings of Kris Murray of Child Care Success Academy.
It was through Murray that Kaye had a mind shift toward her approach to the business.
“I didn’t have a difference of procedure towards the operations, but a new message and approach to my branding,” Kaye said. “I went from one school to three locations.”
The school is now at 90 percent capacity for enrollment.”
It was that growth and change that led Kaye to apply for the Rockstar Contest.
Each year at the Child Care Success Summit, led by Murray, one child care business owner is awarded the title of Child Care Rockstar.
That individual must have exhibited an action-driven desire to positively transform their early learning business the past year through the implementation of the lessons and strategies taught by Kris Murray and The Child Care Success Company.
“I submitted my application for the last two years,” Kaye said. “This year, I was one of four finalists chosen. I had to travel to Nashville and make a presentation to a crowd of over 2,000 people on my birthday.”
Kaye admitted that public speaking wasn’t her strong suit, but intended to give the opportunity everything she had.
She is coming off a win in Houston with the Quarterly Growth Club, an event in which business leaders from all over Houston attend to plan out their businesses next 90-day success journey.
During this event, business owners are recognized for their amazing achievements in three categories.
Kaye won the award for Best Growth Mindset for the quarter.
“This award deservedly recognizes Kaye and TPMS for several reasons. The incredible growth of the organization from 1 to 2 schools this year and a third about to break ground by December 2022, along with the plan to have 10 schools operating in the next 5 years at full capacity,” Andrew Lamb CEO ActionCOACH said. “Her commitment to the community over the last 25 years to educate the children of Huntsville to the highest levels and set the foundation for their personal success. Kaye also leads the Dolly Parton program in Huntsville and distributes over 850 books a month to local children for free. One of the most important investments was in the development of herself and the team to achieve the leadership and educational skills required to lead and teach for years to come.”
Kaye said that when the light switch went off in her head to make the changes, she knew she had to change herself to help others make the changes with her.
“I focused on training and business principles so that I could tell everyone else how to make the changes necessary,” Kaye said. “I got more involved with the community and got my staff more involved. There was no way I could have done all this two years ago.”
The Boehning’s mission 25 years ago was to make a difference in children’s lives. Kaye and Rick both agreed that the past few weeks and months have been very rewarding.
“We have succeeded in making a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve as well as our coworkers,” Kaye said. “When I was younger, I was 21 hours away from achieving my CPA. But I had a choice - taxes or kids. I chose kids and changed my path to get a Master’s degree in Education with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. That decision was worthwhile and successful for the school and me.”
Rick will tell you that Kaye took him along for the ride - kicking and screaming. But he says it with a smile and will make sure you understand he is fully aware that Kaye’s passion and dedication are what changed his life for the better.
“Nowadays, you see us in matching outfits,” Rick said. “Our kids thought we were crazy, but it was a marketing strategy that has worked for us.”
TPMS today is made up of four houses, one modular building and lots of children.
“Rick has been my biggest supporter and my infrastructure,” Kaye said. “We always make it work.”
Kaye explained how they made it work during COVID and the 2021 snowstorm.
“People depend on you. They depend on you to be open to care for their children when they are called to care for others, no matter the catastrophe,” Kaye said. “During the snowstorm, we were not prepared to be without electricity. That won’t happen again. We have generators now.”
The Boehnings have had an eventful few years and have no intentions of slowing down.
For more information about TPMS, log on to tomorrowspromise.info
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.