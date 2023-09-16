Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys are more than a Western swing band. They are part of a legacy that is celebrating 90 years of making music in the same way it was originally performed by its creator. At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 22, the 10-piece performance act is bringing the sounds of the legendary Bob Wills to Old Town Theatre.
Born near Kosse, Texas in 1905, Bob Wills was a fiddle player who went from performing at square dances in Limestone County to bandleader of the Light Crust Doughboys in 1931. After breaking from manager Pappy O’Daniel, he formed Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys in 1933. Playing primarily in Oklahoma and California for the first decade, the group began touring across the country and first appeared at the Grand Ole Opry in 1944. Now known as the King of Western Swing, Wills was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously. In the pinnacle years of the original group, they played dance halls and radio shows for thousands who were enamored with the sound that helped establish classic country and rock and roll.
After Wills’ death in 1975, steel guitarist Leon McAuliffe and a group of former Playboys came together to keep the music alive. The band dissolved in 1986 when pianist Al Stricklin passed away, but was revived again in the early 90s by former lead vocalist Leon Rausch and music producer Tommy Allsup. Not only did they revive the band, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
When Rausch was ready to retire, he and the Bob Wills Estate passed the bandleader torch to Jason Roberts in 2019. Roberts grew up in Lampasas, Texas with grandparents who were musicians. His grandfather Buck Roberts was a Texas swing musician in Austin in the 40s, playing with The Roberts Brothers Rythmairs. This gave Roberts a childhood fully immersed in the culture of Texas swing and country music.
Roberts began playing his grandfather Carl’s fiddle at the age of 11. His grandfather Buck happened to be friends and bandmates with Johnny Gimble, who played fiddle for Bob Wills for more than a decade. Gimble saw the talent that the young Roberts possessed and took him under his wing. At the age of 12, Gimble made Roberts a cassette tape that marked the beginning of an amazing career.
“That little cassette tape gave me the keys to the kingdom,” said Roberts. “It was a thirty minute lesson on music theory that helped me understand how everything fits together. I am eternally grateful to him for how generous and welcoming he was.”
Roberts started playing with local bands at 13 and was so consumed with the fiddle that he would continue to practice when he got home from gigs at 2 a.m. His parents drove him to shows and music festivals where he was invited to jam sessions with some of the original members of the Playboys, leaving an imprint that would fuel many future endeavors.
He joined the world famous band Asleep at the Wheel in 1997, serving as their lead fiddler for almost 20 years. During his time with the band, they were awarded two Grammys. As an individual, Roberts has been inducted into the Western Swing Halls of Fame in Texas and Oklahoma, the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest in California, and the Cowtown Society of Western Music in Ft. Worth. He still plays an occasional show with “The Wheel” when he isn’t with the Texas Playboys or performing with his other acts, the Jason Roberts Band and The Texas Trio.
“I still feel the same as I did when I was 11,” said Roberts. “I wake up every day as a student. I try to be better every day.” He says leading the Playboys is easy. They have the same goal and have developed a group intuition that makes playing together a lot of fun. Since part of the band is based in Oklahoma and the rest are between Dallas and Bandera, they do the majority of their rehearsals during sound check.
“We really look forward to playing together. When we saddle up and play shows as Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys, our priority is to play Bob’s music in a way that would make him proud enough to give us a little ‘Ah Haaah’,” said Roberts. “We’re the best of friends, and our personalities really groove together. Each member is a consummate professional, and they show up ready to go.”
Roberts plays fiddle and electric mandolin. But two fiddles are always better than one, which is where Shawn Howe comes in, backed up by Dave Biller on steel guitar and Wayne Glasson on piano. Tony Ramsey sets the rhythm on drums with Al Quaid on bass. Rick McRae plays guitar along with horns from Steve Ham on trombone, Larry Reed on the saxophone and Mike Bennet on trumpet.
Roberts says they embrace the day to day while always looking down the road. He is hoping to expand the reach of The Playboys to new places and continue to educate people about the music of Bob Wills.
They just recorded a live album in Granbury to be released later this year. They’re also planning to record a new studio album later this fall with new music in the same Western Swing style.
“Bob was the biggest star of his day,” said Roberts. “He crossed boundaries and genres. He set the bar as a performer and was a big part of the birth of rock and roll. It’s a labor of love to share his music.”
Learn more about the band at https://www.bobwillstexasplayboys.com/. Purchase tickets to the show at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.