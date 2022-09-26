Bette and John Nelson opened Bluebonnet Square Antiques on Oct. 3, the same day as Fair on the Square in 1987. It became a weekend tradition for locals to go have breakfast or lunch at the Cafe Texan and then browse the shop for jewelry, collectibles, kitchen wares and furniture. They started the enterprise with Cheryl Johnson and Ramona Thacker and had a total of eleven dealers within the first week of opening. They now have 18 dealers and 35 booths.
At that time, no other retail business on the square was open on Saturday and Sunday and half the stores were shuttered. But the Nelsons were determined to make it work. Over the years, it has been a second home to many friends and more than 75 dealers. Known as “The Friendly Shop”, Bette and her friends have become a family. They have traversed challenges and losses, positive changes, and some pretty comical situations.
The location has had many incarnations. There was first a log cabin and then a two story structure built by Thomas and Sanford St. John Gibbs in 1847. Salle Gibbs financed the current building and turned the family mercantile into what would become First National Bank in 1922. It was later the home of JC Penneys. The original bank vault is currently home to vintage clothing and other unique collectibles.
The dealers are from all walks of life, but they all share a love of history and creativity. Bette worked in an art gallery and owned Bluebonnet Bed and Breakfast. The other dealers are administrators, retired TDC officers, teachers, nurses, and artists. Dealers who have passed over the years but will never be forgotten are Frank Cloud, Crickie Fisher, Joe Hunt, and Dan Phillips. Each was known for their unique brand of kindness and out of the ordinary customer service.
Dan and Marsha Phillips were two of the first dealers back when Dan was refinishing antique furniture and Marsha was teaching art. Marsha has moved away to be near her family since Dan passed. But her booth is still there, left of the center in the front room.
One example of Marsha’s kindness and commitment involved a customer who accidentally got locked in the shop. Unbeknownst to Fisher and Dewitt Oleinik, a lady was still inside when it was time to lock up. The lady was upstairs near the front windows, and there was enough natural light that she didn’t notice that the lights were being turned off. When she came downstairs, no one was there and the doors were locked tight.
Luckily she noticed the land line phone and called the police. The dispatcher told her to look nearby for the phone list. She called Marsha, who came to the shop immediately. Once Marsha arrived and apologized, the lady shared that it was her birthday and had a large pile of items she wanted to purchase. Marsha obliged and let her shop a little longer, because that’s simply how things are done at Bluebonnet.
Other pivotal places were created because of the people and collections that gathered here. The HEARTS Veterans Museum got its start from a single window display of military memorabilia at Bluebonnet created by Charlotte and Tom Oleinik. Thanks to Charlotte’s love of sharing history, there is now a one of a kind museum on Hwy 75 that honors and celebrates military members who are connected to Huntsville.
Other sources of pride involve their pricing. They price affordably rather than competitively, knowing full well that many of their items are worth more than the price tag reflects. They believe that the past is a present. This is a shared philosophy as much as a business practice.
“It’s not about the money,” said Laura Bruns.”It’s about connecting people with the past.”
“The personal connection to the objects we collect and who we sell them to is more than just a financial transaction,” said Bruns. “We create cherished memories by giving second and third lives to things that bring people joy.” Saving these items for future generations is also good for the environment.
“We’re the original recyclers,” said Bette. Hansen pointed out that collectively they have saved literally tons of waste from going to the landfill. Tom Oleinik is a retired Environmental Officer of Walker County. The group has always salvaged items from curbs and cans to clean and repair, because they can see the potential value in all things.
“I’ve salvaged and repaired everything from rocking chairs to Barbie Jeeps,” said Hansen.
The shop is also home to a few ghosts. They don’t cause too much trouble, but more than one customer has sensed their presence. Bruns says that one hangs around near the Conoco sign, and does cause a disturbance once in a while. The shop is featured in the book “Haunted Huntsville” which is on sale in the gift shop at the Wynne Home Arts Center.
Even animals have visited or taken refuge at the shop. Bllack bellied whistling ducks have been known to stop and rest in the front foyer on their treks to Town Creek. Once they had to be wrangled and relocated by Twanya Cotton from the Bargain Boxx next door.
Another time, a stray cat gave birth to a litter of Siamese kittens in the Layaway Room. One shopper was so taken by the newborns that she couldn’t leave without one. She flew back to Pennsylvania with her kitten and sent proud pictures of her new pet, and her antiques.
Judy Sheffer, Bette, Bruns, Hansen and the Oleiniks have been together for more than 20 years. They operate as a unit, running the front register and taking care of customers. All 18 dealers share the work. Those who have attended Sip and Shop know Siobhan Dagleish as the cocktail hostess who works alongside Debbie Harper to plan and create food and drinks that follow the monthly theme and add extra hospitality to the relaxed environment. They invite the public to join them in celebrating their 35th birthday as a business and extended family enterprise on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Bluebonnet Square Antiques is located at 1110 11th Street in Huntsville. For more information about the shop, call 936-291-2800 or follow them on Facebook.
