Cook Springs Baptist Church and St Stephens Episcopal Church along with the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gibbs Pre-K Center, 1800 19th Street.
Donors must be at least 16 years of age with parental consent or 17 years of age and older. Thirty-eight percent of the population are eligible to donate but only five percent will donate.
With so many medical conditions requiring blood transfusions, more than 1,000 units of blood are used every day so you donation is very important. Appointments are not required but are encourage even if you are not sure of the time. It will help the Blood Center to know how many workers and supplies to send to be more efficient.
To make an appointment, please register on-line at http://www.giveblood.org and log in to Digital Donor. CFLexpress enables you to complete your health history interview at home and saves time at your donation but must be done the same day as the donation (any time between midnight and your appointment time).
T-shirts will be given to successful donors.
For more information or help with registering, please call Esther at 936-661-5867. Be sure to eat a good meal, drink lots of liquids (especially water) and bring a picture ID. There is usually less waiting in the afternoon.
