Blinn College, SHSU offer new opportunities for transfer students

The Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University (SHSU) announced a new partnership program that will allow students to earn their associate degree from Blinn before completing their bachelor’s degree at Sam Houston State.
The partnership includes pathways to undergraduate degrees in construction management, criminal justice, education, engineering technology, general business, music, nursing, psychology and theatre.
“Transfer partnerships like ours create guided opportunities for students to be able to earn both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree, allowing them to graduate with less debt and be able to enter the workforce with needed credentials and skills,” said SHSU President Alisa White. “I’m thrilled for SHSU to be working with Blinn College in support of the Texas workforce and the goals of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s strategic plan, Building a Talent Strong Texas.”
Additionally, Blinn and SHSU have developed a new joint admission program specifically for undergraduate degree programs in SHSU’s School of Agriculture – agricultural business, agricultural engineering technology, animal science and interdisciplinary agriculture.
Through joint admission, students enjoy the benefits of both institutions, including the ability to take classes, access academic resources such as computer labs and libraries, participate in student clubs and organizations, and attend sporting events at both institutions.
When applying to Blinn, students should indicate that they are interested in the SHSU joint admissions program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.