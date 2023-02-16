The annual Black History Program presented by the Samuel Walker Houston Museum & Cultural Center brought together several within the Black community on Friday, Feb. 10. The theme for the 2023 program - Inspired by the past. Prepared for the future - was evident throughout the event.
Rosalyn Kelly, the Mistress of Ceremony, began with a brief history of the former slave, abolitionist, social activist and conductor on the Underground Railroad. The community was undaunted and determined not to be discouraged by inclement cold and wet temperatures Friday.
“On first attempt at freedom, Araminta “Minty” Ross, who would later change her name to the person we know today as Harriet Tubman, was unsuccessful,” says Kelly. “It was due in part because of the confusion between her and her two brothers as to the exact direction north they should be heading. After only moving in a circle, they returned to their Master’s plantation. This was her first attempt. But as we know, it would not be her last. Because of her faith and firm resoluteness of purpose, she would try again and again freeing a number of our enslaved ancestors.”
The program, with it’s scriptural base, Psalms 138:3, “In the day when I cried thou answeredst me, and strengthernedst me with strength in my soul (KJV),” took on an air of a gospel revival.
“Her faith (Tubman) was the reason why she could say ‘I said to the Lord, I’m gonna hold steady on to you, and I know you will see me through,’” said Kelly.
Reverend Godfrey Ross of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church led the congregants in prayer and song.
Later, the audience was treated with a touch of comedy as Amaya Birks, playing the part of legendary R&B recording artist Gladys Knight, emerged to stir those in attendance with a spirit filled rendition of James Weldon Johnson’s Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.
One of the many highlights of the evening was the powerful oration given by Kwenton Williams, entitled “Nothing new Under the Sun.”
The speech put emphasis on learning from the trials, triumphs as well as the mistakes of our shared, yet unique history and perspective.
The night would conclude with Praise Dancing by the youth of the community, a performance by Dare To Defy of Sam Houston State University, as well as a call and response reading of the Jada Jones classic poem “Lord, Why Did You Make Me Black.”
