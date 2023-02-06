Latedra Wiley is a survivor of the national War on Drugs. She is the owner of Anointed Hands Beauty Salon & Barbershop & Supplies, located at 618 Avenue M.
“It was only The Lord, who lifted me. He put me right back on these same streets where I used to smoke,” said Wiley.
October 14, 1982, a date that will live in controversy.
This was the date President Ronald Reagan set forth, as a matter of national security, a “War on Drugs” be declared.
Curious minds are often intrigued that this declaration, set off a chain of events that altered the course of Black America.
What was to follow set the stage for expanded possessing penalties, mandatory minimum sentences, civil asset forfeitures, and mass incarceration.
Hence, the Comprehensive Crime Control Act of 1984. With that stage set, crack, a cheap, affordable, and highly addictive form of cocaine, largely unknown, explodes across Black America in late 1985.
“Before 1985, no one knew anything about crack. Then, the neighborhood was flooded with this new thing everybody was calling it crack,” Wiley said. “I was only 15 when I started to smoke.”
She recalls one night in a seedy motel in Houston that the smoke from the pipe hypnotized her.
“It was something about that white cloud of smoke. I knew from then on I was in trouble. I began to smoke what they called ‘primos’,” Wiley said. “That’s when you take the crack and mix it with weed. When my boyfriend found out, he broke up with me and then I just went full pipe.”
Her addiction would lead her, in 1991 to spend four years of a six-year sentence at the private penitentiary in Crystal City, Texas.
“They taught us nothing there. We were 40 miles from Mexico and most of the people there didn’t speak English. I did get my G.E.D. while inside,” says Wiley. “One day the other inmates had to translate the letter for the guards that told us about the G.E.D. test. No training, no refresher classes, just the date of the test and praise The Lord I passed.”
Before her parole on Jan. 17, 1995, Wiley had a dream.
“I Dreamt I was going to be paroled to Huntsville. I laughed because I thought I would be let out to go to Houston,” she said. “But that dream came true because Huntsville is where they sent me. I was able to get a job in March of ’95 at Burger King. I worked that job almost everyday until 2002.”
It was around that time that Wiley had another dream.
“I dreamed I would become a Cosmetologist. That’s when the manager at Burger King told me that, although I could run a store, I could never be a manager because of my prison record,” said Wiley. “That’s when a still small voice spoke to me and I knew it was The Lord. He said to me, ‘Do What I Put In You,’ that’s when I enrolled in Sebring Career School in Huntsville. I learned a lot about running a business from my time a Burger King. I thought that training would come in handy running my own business.”
So while working full time at a fast food job, Wiley would go on to graduate and pass the state exam and realize her dream of becoming that cosmetologist. Yet, according to Wiley more dreams would come.
March 26, 2006 is another date for Wiley that will live in inspiration.
“Again God spoke to me. He told me I would own this Salon that I have now. He showed me everything. The Name. The color. The layout. The beauty parlor. The barbershop,” says Wiley. “I had faith because he had been speaking to me all along. I worked doing hair and saved. Then one day I met the owner of this property and he said he knew me and if I was serious give him $500 earnest money right now and he would finance it. I asked how much down payment he told me $10,000. One month later, I paid him the remaining $9,500 and I paid off the full amount for the property, by the grace of God, one year early. Today this shop is more then just a business. It’s a ministry as well as a testimony. I give back and teach, those interested in this field, how to create jobs for themselves, and in turn uplift this community. I believe my Lord’s Words. It’s what I stand on. Philippians 4:13 ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me (KJV).”
