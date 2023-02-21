The Huntsville Independent School District-Hornet Success Academy is in good hands because the Director Sharonda Taylor Johnson, M.Ed., loves her job and loves the young people she serves. And this is just one of Johnson’s vocations. She is also a licensed ordained evangelist, prophetess, author, mentor and minister.
Johnson has served in education more than 25 years in various capacities including teaching, curriculum development, and administration. She has a Bachelor of Art degree from Stephen F. Austin University and Master in Education Leadership from Sam Houston State University.
“I see myself as the educator who helps students rewrite their life’s narrative, graduate and prepare for post-secondary success. I pour into their spirit that they can succeed and I am here to help, along with our awesome community, Workforce Solutions, SHSU, local military office, individuals in Huntsville,” said Johnson.
Johnson’s source of compassion came from her grandparents who were patient, loving and stern. They loved education, family and faith. These were the foundation Johnson was raised on. “I was taught at an early age to be respectful, responsible, work hard and live with integrity, I had 35 first cousins and we spent summers together at grandmother’s house. I was the oldest and had to be the most responsible and role model success to them,” said Johnson.
“Due to the disparities in education, I am on a mission to positively impact the lives of our youth and families in tangible ways. I am working on a 501c3, that will provide housing, wisdom, education and career opportunities for single parents, at-risk youth and the homeless.”
“I have a passionate message to share with my students and community, after I survived two near death experiences. I am on a journey to help others break out of a victim mentality and to live their best, blessed lives. My mantra is life is full of obstacles, uncertainties and setback but the key to success is to keep going,” said Johnson.
Johnson serves in ministry at St. Paul United Methodist Church and New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastors Kenneth Levingston and Winston Spencer, Sr. She is well-known in Huntsville and surrounding cities. She is sought after for spiritual and motivational speaker engagements. Johnson delivers an energy and story that resonates with all who hear her message of empowerment, “that with God, all things are possible to them who believe.”
Johnson considers her biggest accomplishment is being a mother of six and a wife for over 30 years.
Two of her children are nieces, whose mother died and Johnson assumed custody.
She enjoys cooking, reading, nature walks, and spending quality time with family and friends.
