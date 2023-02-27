Huntsville was founded in 1837, with farming, forestry and cattle the main industries.  The 1880 census listed Walker County population at 12,024, of which 6,766 were Blacks or African Americans. This was one of the few counties where the Black population increased for some years after the civil war. Since that time, the Black community has found numerous ways to create economic opportunities in their communities.  Below is the list of historical and current business that existent in Huntsville, Walker County, Texas.   

 

KSAM – 

1. Wendell Baker Sr.

2. Scott Johnson

3. Leroy Bryant

4. I.G. Liggins (Mr. You Know You Know)

 

Rogersville 

1. Elvira Wynne Beauty Salon 

2. Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School

3. First Missionary Baptist Church

4. Linford Barber & Beauty Shop

5. Moten Grocery & Boarding House

6. Miss Bessie Beauty Salon

7. Moten Liquor Store

8. Moten Freezette

9. Rolling Club

10. Douglas Garage & Mechanic Shop

11. Ms. Jewel Williams Seamstress

12. Georgie Mae’s Beauty Salon

13. Roxie Douglas Piano Lessons

14. Mrs Faye’s Beauty Salon

15. Mrs Willa Dean Beauty Salon

16. Leon Moten Taxi Service

17. Hortense Rolling Daycare

18. Ms. Justice Daycare

19. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

20. Happy Days Daycare Kingdom

21. Irving & Irving Janitorial & Carpet Cleaning Services

22. Mance Williams Garage

23. Mr. Wayman Branch BQ Stand (assisted by Leola and Sadie)

24. Carmen Irving Mediation Services 

25. Alice Oliphint Hamburgers & Goodies 26. Mr. Clean Car Wash

 

Smith Hill –

1. Dude Smith Grocery & Rent Houses

2. Murray Tucker Food

3. Nerak Hair Products (Karen Hawkins Owner of First Black 

Owned Hair Product Salon)

4. Annie Davis Community Neighborhood Store

5. Thomas Jones Store 

6. Murphy Thomas Mechanic Shop

7. G2 Construction, Nathaniel (Nate) & Ann Grigsby, Owners

 

Gospelhill –

1. Williams Cds

2. Grover Grocery Store & Washeteria 3. Gospel Hill Missionary Baptist Church 4. Gospel Hill Church of God in Christ Church

5. Naomi Mitchell Record Shop

6. Branch Grocery Store (Jack Branch Parents)

 

Drag – 

1. St. James United Methodist Church

2. K.H. Malone Washeteria & Grocery Store

3. Calvin Lewis Cleaners

4. Willie Jerry Jones Barber & Beauty Shop

5. Felder Jones Shoe Shop

6. Cox Funeral Home

7. John A Johnson Dentist Office

8. Tack Hammer Restaurant

9. Mr. Lucious & Exie Jackson Gas Station

10. Willie Jerry Jones Insurance Company (Atlanta Life)

11. Harvey Wilson Pool Hall

12. Willie Jerry Jones Bail Bond

13. Logan Cafe

14. Louise Fisher Beauty Salon

15. Jerline Murray-Mott Beauty School 

16. Helen’s Beauty Shop

 

Needmore –

1. Rev. David & Louise Spivey Laundry Mat

2. Robinson Memorial Church of God and Christ

3. Geniod McGuire Lawnmower/Tire Repair. 

4. Michael William’s Shipley Donut

5. Liller and Sterling’s Beauty Records 

6. Browns Beauty Supply

7. Spivey Construction (J & M Construction) 8. Shirley Rolling Beauty Shop

8. Anointed Enterprises

9. Platinum Printing - Nakia Booker Owner (The Only Black Printing Company in Huntsville)

10. Ruby Johnson Beauty Shop

11. K & S Sales (Kathy Mateen Owner)

12. S & L Security (Saliah Mateen Owner)

 

Graveyard/Hot Town –

1. Marcus Irving Taxi Service

2. St. Luke United Methodist Church

3. Herman’s BBQ

4. Helen Beauty Shop

 

East End – 

1. Scott Johnson Washeteria

2. Kermit Davison Venetian Blinds

3. Williams & Sons Funeral Home 

4. Earnest McCowan Gas Station

5. Valerie Patrick Barber Shop . 

6. Fronnie Jones’s Square Deal Beauty Shop 

7. Willie Livingston Funeral Home & Club

8. Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church

9. Mrs. Jerline Mott Beauty Shop

10. Mr. Grismore Washeteria/Store

11. Mrs. Patrick Beauty Shop

12. Robert Oliphant Furniture Store

13. Bessie Cox Beauty Shop 14. Thelma Bibbs Wash/Fold

15. Patrick’s Snowcone/Store 

16. Mr. T Mayes Mechanic Shop

17. Sadie & Lola’s Cafe

18. Modean’s Grocery Store

19. Allen Chapel AME Church 

20. Bessie Myra Beauty Shop, Bessie Cox, Owner

21. New Life Church

22. Life Investment Counseling/Felicia L. Antwi

23. Chester Crawford Insurance & Tax Services

24. Mr. Holloman and Mrs. Liza Holloman Boarding House

25. Richard Justice Funeral Home

26. The Strawberry Hill- Club, Owner Miss Gwen 

27. Wayne & Lois Irving Construction & Rental

28. Pinky’s Restaurant. 29. Top Dog Restaurant

30. Franklin Bar-B-Q

31. McCowan Service Station

32. Goffney Restaurant

33. Willie Livingston & Catherine Funeral Home

34. Bud Bass Grocery store

35. Ms. LeEathel’s Beauty Shop

 

New Addition –

1. Elroy Hunter Tree Service

2. Joe Boy Thomas Garage & Mechanic Shop

3. Rosie Mae Club

4. Little Bethel Baptist Church

5. Benny Simmons Masonry 

6. Vertise Lee Simmons, Contracting Plus 

7. James Bryant’s Lawn Mower Service 

8. Calvin Lewis/ Elroy Hunter Washeteria and Grocery Store 

9. Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church 

10. The Pink Pine 

11. The Alligator Inn

12. Mrs Mag’s

13. Ola Mack’s

14. Huntsville First Church of God

15. My Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

13. D & E Qickstop, Daniel & Ellis Smith Owners

14. Wilbon Spivey Sr. Cement Business

15. Billy Rigsby Dirt Contracting 

16. Dave Johnson Logging

17. Jeff Johnson Logging

18. New Addition: Changin’ Faces Salon Chrissy Bibbs Givens, Owner

19. Eagles Auto Repair, Joe Boy Thomas, owner

20. Pete “Honey” Merchant for the sale of watermelons from Grapeland 

 

Phelps –

1. Warren Chapel Church

2. True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

3. Ms. Kay’s Daycare

4. LT Hubbards Beauty Shop

5. Tobe Oliphant BBQ

6. Gateway to Glory Church of God in Christ

7. Larry Williams Paint and Body Shop

8. Willie Williams Logging Company

9. Down Home Cooking

 

Southend/Possum Walk/Flat –

1. New Zion Barbecue

2. New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

3. Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist 

4. BaCorp Aerobic & Septic (Wendal Baker Jr., Owner)

5. Mary Oliphant’s Typing & Book Keeping School

6. Trains Tenders and Wings, Ed Edwin McGowen Owner!

7. Franklin’s Grocery

 

Boettcher’s Mill - 

1. St. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church

2. Charlie Grisby Construction Company

Hwy. 30 /Sandy

1. Michael Williams Shipley Donut

2. JoAnn Johnson Hair Salon

3. Ira Crawford Fashions

4. Liller Crawford Hair Salon

5. Wilbur Cox Construction.

6. Malone Construction & Home Builders

7. Mrs Johnnie Faye Scott Hair Salon

8. Ms. G’s Women Fashions, Rev. Laverne & Carolyn Gambrell Owners

9. Bnard Gambrell Community Outreach Programs

 

Crabb Prairie -

1. Dude & Maggie Smith Log Company

2. Martin Logging Company

3. Thomas Gambrell Salvage 

4. Wynne Transportation 

5. St Paul United Methodist Church 

6. St Mark Missionary Baptist Church

