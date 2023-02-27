Huntsville was founded in 1837, with farming, forestry and cattle the main industries. The 1880 census listed Walker County population at 12,024, of which 6,766 were Blacks or African Americans. This was one of the few counties where the Black population increased for some years after the civil war. Since that time, the Black community has found numerous ways to create economic opportunities in their communities. Below is the list of historical and current business that existent in Huntsville, Walker County, Texas.
KSAM –
1. Wendell Baker Sr.
2. Scott Johnson
3. Leroy Bryant
4. I.G. Liggins (Mr. You Know You Know)
Rogersville –
1. Elvira Wynne Beauty Salon
2. Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School
3. First Missionary Baptist Church
4. Linford Barber & Beauty Shop
5. Moten Grocery & Boarding House
6. Miss Bessie Beauty Salon
7. Moten Liquor Store
8. Moten Freezette
9. Rolling Club
10. Douglas Garage & Mechanic Shop
11. Ms. Jewel Williams Seamstress
12. Georgie Mae’s Beauty Salon
13. Roxie Douglas Piano Lessons
14. Mrs Faye’s Beauty Salon
15. Mrs Willa Dean Beauty Salon
16. Leon Moten Taxi Service
17. Hortense Rolling Daycare
18. Ms. Justice Daycare
19. Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
20. Happy Days Daycare Kingdom
21. Irving & Irving Janitorial & Carpet Cleaning Services
22. Mance Williams Garage
23. Mr. Wayman Branch BQ Stand (assisted by Leola and Sadie)
24. Carmen Irving Mediation Services
25. Alice Oliphint Hamburgers & Goodies 26. Mr. Clean Car Wash
Smith Hill –
1. Dude Smith Grocery & Rent Houses
2. Murray Tucker Food
3. Nerak Hair Products (Karen Hawkins Owner of First Black
Owned Hair Product Salon)
4. Annie Davis Community Neighborhood Store
5. Thomas Jones Store
6. Murphy Thomas Mechanic Shop
7. G2 Construction, Nathaniel (Nate) & Ann Grigsby, Owners
Gospelhill –
1. Williams Cds
2. Grover Grocery Store & Washeteria 3. Gospel Hill Missionary Baptist Church 4. Gospel Hill Church of God in Christ Church
5. Naomi Mitchell Record Shop
6. Branch Grocery Store (Jack Branch Parents)
Drag –
1. St. James United Methodist Church
2. K.H. Malone Washeteria & Grocery Store
3. Calvin Lewis Cleaners
4. Willie Jerry Jones Barber & Beauty Shop
5. Felder Jones Shoe Shop
6. Cox Funeral Home
7. John A Johnson Dentist Office
8. Tack Hammer Restaurant
9. Mr. Lucious & Exie Jackson Gas Station
10. Willie Jerry Jones Insurance Company (Atlanta Life)
11. Harvey Wilson Pool Hall
12. Willie Jerry Jones Bail Bond
13. Logan Cafe
14. Louise Fisher Beauty Salon
15. Jerline Murray-Mott Beauty School
16. Helen’s Beauty Shop
Needmore –
1. Rev. David & Louise Spivey Laundry Mat
2. Robinson Memorial Church of God and Christ
3. Geniod McGuire Lawnmower/Tire Repair.
4. Michael William’s Shipley Donut
5. Liller and Sterling’s Beauty Records
6. Browns Beauty Supply
7. Spivey Construction (J & M Construction) 8. Shirley Rolling Beauty Shop
8. Anointed Enterprises
9. Platinum Printing - Nakia Booker Owner (The Only Black Printing Company in Huntsville)
10. Ruby Johnson Beauty Shop
11. K & S Sales (Kathy Mateen Owner)
12. S & L Security (Saliah Mateen Owner)
Graveyard/Hot Town –
1. Marcus Irving Taxi Service
2. St. Luke United Methodist Church
3. Herman’s BBQ
4. Helen Beauty Shop
East End –
1. Scott Johnson Washeteria
2. Kermit Davison Venetian Blinds
3. Williams & Sons Funeral Home
4. Earnest McCowan Gas Station
5. Valerie Patrick Barber Shop .
6. Fronnie Jones’s Square Deal Beauty Shop
7. Willie Livingston Funeral Home & Club
8. Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church
9. Mrs. Jerline Mott Beauty Shop
10. Mr. Grismore Washeteria/Store
11. Mrs. Patrick Beauty Shop
12. Robert Oliphant Furniture Store
13. Bessie Cox Beauty Shop 14. Thelma Bibbs Wash/Fold
15. Patrick’s Snowcone/Store
16. Mr. T Mayes Mechanic Shop
17. Sadie & Lola’s Cafe
18. Modean’s Grocery Store
19. Allen Chapel AME Church
20. Bessie Myra Beauty Shop, Bessie Cox, Owner
21. New Life Church
22. Life Investment Counseling/Felicia L. Antwi
23. Chester Crawford Insurance & Tax Services
24. Mr. Holloman and Mrs. Liza Holloman Boarding House
25. Richard Justice Funeral Home
26. The Strawberry Hill- Club, Owner Miss Gwen
27. Wayne & Lois Irving Construction & Rental
28. Pinky’s Restaurant. 29. Top Dog Restaurant
30. Franklin Bar-B-Q
31. McCowan Service Station
32. Goffney Restaurant
33. Willie Livingston & Catherine Funeral Home
34. Bud Bass Grocery store
35. Ms. LeEathel’s Beauty Shop
New Addition –
1. Elroy Hunter Tree Service
2. Joe Boy Thomas Garage & Mechanic Shop
3. Rosie Mae Club
4. Little Bethel Baptist Church
5. Benny Simmons Masonry
6. Vertise Lee Simmons, Contracting Plus
7. James Bryant’s Lawn Mower Service
8. Calvin Lewis/ Elroy Hunter Washeteria and Grocery Store
9. Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
10. The Pink Pine
11. The Alligator Inn
12. Mrs Mag’s
13. Ola Mack’s
14. Huntsville First Church of God
15. My Calvary Missionary Baptist Church
13. D & E Qickstop, Daniel & Ellis Smith Owners
14. Wilbon Spivey Sr. Cement Business
15. Billy Rigsby Dirt Contracting
16. Dave Johnson Logging
17. Jeff Johnson Logging
18. New Addition: Changin’ Faces Salon Chrissy Bibbs Givens, Owner
19. Eagles Auto Repair, Joe Boy Thomas, owner
20. Pete “Honey” Merchant for the sale of watermelons from Grapeland
Phelps –
1. Warren Chapel Church
2. True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
3. Ms. Kay’s Daycare
4. LT Hubbards Beauty Shop
5. Tobe Oliphant BBQ
6. Gateway to Glory Church of God in Christ
7. Larry Williams Paint and Body Shop
8. Willie Williams Logging Company
9. Down Home Cooking
Southend/Possum Walk/Flat –
1. New Zion Barbecue
2. New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
3. Pine Bluff Missionary Baptist
4. BaCorp Aerobic & Septic (Wendal Baker Jr., Owner)
5. Mary Oliphant’s Typing & Book Keeping School
6. Trains Tenders and Wings, Ed Edwin McGowen Owner!
7. Franklin’s Grocery
Boettcher’s Mill -
1. St. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
2. Charlie Grisby Construction Company
Hwy. 30 /Sandy
1. Michael Williams Shipley Donut
2. JoAnn Johnson Hair Salon
3. Ira Crawford Fashions
4. Liller Crawford Hair Salon
5. Wilbur Cox Construction.
6. Malone Construction & Home Builders
7. Mrs Johnnie Faye Scott Hair Salon
8. Ms. G’s Women Fashions, Rev. Laverne & Carolyn Gambrell Owners
9. Bnard Gambrell Community Outreach Programs
Crabb Prairie -
1. Dude & Maggie Smith Log Company
2. Martin Logging Company
3. Thomas Gambrell Salvage
4. Wynne Transportation
5. St Paul United Methodist Church
6. St Mark Missionary Baptist Church
