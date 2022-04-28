Operation Red, White and Bike announced a special fundraiser scheduled for Saturday May 21. Organizer Larry Reid, 77, has planned to take his TREK bicycle for a ride from the Huntsville, Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to the Texas Bucket List Store in College Station. This trip is over 50 miles. He is looking to raise awareness and inviting individual and corporate sponsors to donate to Operation Red, White and Bike in connection with this event.
Reid, a native Texan and proud alumni of Sam Houston State University class of 1968 co-founded Operation Red, White and Bike to honor children of Combat Wounded Veterans and Veterans Killed in Action (Purple Heart Recipients) with New TREK bicycles.
He began this mission in 2009. The first recipient was 6-year-old Blaine Rich. Today, Rich is a freshman at Sam Houston. First responders were also recently included in the program. The first little hero recognized under this category was the son of Endy Ekpanya, a first responder who was killed in a head-on collision with a drunk driver in Pearland, Texas.
Retired Marine Corp Sgt. Felix Garcia. Felix joined the board of Operation Red, White and Bike and has served as National Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Garcia was awarded three Purple Hearts for wounds he sustained in Iraq during two tours of duty. His own two girls were both recipients of new bikes through the program in Sugar Land, Texas. Garcia was so impressed with the organization's work with these special children that he decided to get involved.
Vice President of Facilities Management for Sam Houston State University Juan Nunez and his wife Bridget have shown support for Reid's work along with former educator Dave Rainey.
Since it began, Operation Red, White and Bike has provided 230 Little Heroes with new bikes.
“Through my work with Operation Red, White and Bike over these many years, I have learned firsthand about sacrifices made by children of combat wounded veterans and first responders and the fact that these sacrifices are too often overlooked,” said Reid.
His goals for the May bike ride event included raising funds for Operation Red, White and Bike and enhancing outreach to get the word out to kids.
Reid said he is grateful for the contributions the effort has received for “little heroes” and their families. To learn more about the organization, contact them at P. O. Box 8276 Huntsville, TX 77340 or online at www.redwhiteandbike.org.
