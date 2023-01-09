Big Ben’s British Tea and Snacks is officially open for business. Owned and operated by the Grunshaw family, it’s a cozy spot to indulge in a nice pot of tea or cup of hot chocolate along with imported treats you won’t find anywhere else in Huntsville. Located in the strip at 1401 Ave. M, they offer free wifi and board games in a family friendly atmosphere.
“We wanted to provide a thoughtful place for people to relax,” said James Grunshaw, who is originally from Fleetwood, a coastal town in the Borough of Wyre in Lancashire, England.
When James and his wife Lizzy first started to research the idea of the business a couple of years ago, they considered a food truck, but they knew that wouldn’t allow them to create the atmosphere that goes with the concept and the products they wanted to present. They almost rented a location on Sam Houston Avenue, but this location was a better fit for their business needs.
Lizzy first came to Huntsville from El Paso in 2001 to study music at SHSU when her father was hired as the Assistant Dean of Education. Lizzy met James online in 2005 through friends. She went to England for a two-week visit and wound up staying for six months. They married in 2006 and spent the next five years in Fleetwood. After the birth of their daughter Hannah, they returned to Huntsville to be near Lizzy’s family. They now have three young sons who also help run the family business.
Hannah greets the customers and places orders at the counter. Jonathan, who is nine, makes the tea and puts out the cups and biscuits for his older brother to deliver to guests. At ten years old, Joshua is a natural at customer service. He rolls out a cart to deliver a proper British-style tea service, carefully placing everything customers need on the table. Timothy is the youngest of the family and serves as the game concierge. These young people provide very attentive and professional customer service.
Lizzy and James orchestrate and direct, but the kids really play the active roles in the day to day operations. Hannah did the majority of the interior painting during the remodeling phase last fall. The boys assembled the tables and chairs as well as the display cabinets. James and Lizzy built the custom counter where the orders are taken.
“Family is what we value the most,” said Lizzy. “Since we homeschool our kids, this is a great way for them to learn how to run a business.”
They can all give detailed descriptions of the treats and snacks, which is helpful for customers who have never been to the U.K. Their selection of sweet treats and savory snacks come from a wholesale distributor called the British Corner Shop. The crisps, which are what most of us would call chips, come in a range of unique flavors that have already become a hit with local customers.
Many of the chocolates are from Cadbury, and are made from 100% sustainably sourced cacao. The treats are affordably priced, and the biscuits, which are much closer to what we call cookies, can be ordered individually so that customers can taste a single item before buying a package. The names sound like what you might expect to find in a Harry Potter film.
“Jammy Dodgers” are raspberry jam filled cookies. “Hobnobs” are crispy oat cookies that come in plain or chocolate covered versions. “Jaffa Cakes” are soft orange flavored cookies dipped in chocolate. “Digestives” have the flavor and texture of animal crackers, and are meant to be dunked into a cup of tea. Tea for two is served with an assortment of these biscuits.
They also offer tea cakes, scones, crumpets, and clotted cream for those who prefer pastry. There are chocolate orange slices and a bar called a “Toffee Crisp” that is similar to a Twix. For kids who don’t have a palate for tea, they offer a low-sugar fruit juice beverage called “Fruit Shoots”. Hot chocolate lovers will appreciate five different versions to choose from.
Their wide selection of teas can be served over ice, and all the offerings can be taken to go. There are Union Jack souvenirs and collectibles and tins of English breakfast tea to take home. The shop has twenty seats plus two comfy wingback chairs, which make it a great place to study.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, plus Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. The space is also available for small private parties with advance reservations, and the in-house sound system gives customers the ability to tailor the atmosphere for the gathering.
Game nights and other events are in the works, with a Grand Opening event to be announced within the next week. For more information about Big Ben’s British Tea and Snacks, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
