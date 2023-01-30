Bette Nelson celebrates 93rd birthday in France

We all have the same number of hours in the day, but some leave an indelible mark on the people and places they encounter. Bette Nelson has spent more than 40 years in Huntsville, and has used her time to shape our community into a kinder and better place to live. She’s a remarkable philanthropist who also loves to travel. In December she took eight members of her family across France to celebrate her 93rd birthday.
They visited six locations over eight days, with two days in Paris and a river cruise on the Seine.
All five of her children were able to join her, along with their spouses. Three of her children live in the Huntsville/Conroe area. The other two live in California. One recently returned to the U.S. after living in South Africa.
Nelson wanted a trip to remember. The most moving attraction was the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial.
They walked 6.5 miles while in Paris and went to the top of the Eiffel Tower. She loved the lights and the cobblestone streets. They toured unique churches and were charmed by all the carousels and cafes.
Nelson has seen a great deal of the world in her time, from Europe to Hawaii, Portugal, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. She’s traveled all over the West Coast and Canada as well as the Virgin Islands. She lives to explore architecture, art and antiques.
Her love of architecture was shared by her late husband John Nelson.
They remodeled three different houses in Huntsville. Their first home was a large Victorian home they turned into Bluebonnet Bed and Breakfast. Bette had such a great knack for decorating that guests often asked to purchase the furniture and collectibles in the house. She saw the opportunity to create a small business and started placing price tags on the furniture.
In 1987, Nelson opened Bluebonnet Antiques to expand the antique business.
At that point in time, more than half the businesses downtown were vacant. Her ability to see what the community needed and her tenacity in making it happen have had impressive results.
“We thought it was important to stay open until 5:30 and be open on the weekends for the working people of Huntsville,” said Bette.
Nelson later sold the business to five of her vendors.
Laura Bruns and D.J. Hansen are two of the original owners and still run the business with a very tight knit group of friends, celebrating 35 years last fall.
When Bette opened that business, she started more than a retail enterprise. The people she gathered created an institution with an amazing history of its own.
Bluebonnet Antiques was the birthplace of the HEARTS Museum. It started with a window display created by Charlotte Oleinik for Veterans Day in 1993. This evolved into a traveling display, then a designated space at West Hill Mall, and finally the current facility on Hwy 75.
Bette has served on their board of directors for many years, and one of her greatest honors was receiving their Eagle Ward for her service.
Nelson helped start the Sam Houston Folk Festival when the museum was sorely in need of funding.
She was part of the effort to build Katy and E. Don Walker Education Center. Bette and John were integral in starting the Huntsville Community Theatre in the back of Jackson Square, and she had a hand in replacing the gazebo on the courthouse lawn. She is a long time member of the Downtown Business Alliance and a supporter of the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber named her Ambassador of the Year twice and gave her the Warm Welcome Award twice.
She’s received the Downtown Hero Award from Main Street and was voted Citizen of the Year in 2013. She was recognized for her countless hours of volunteer work with the Edwin Sandhop “Spirit of Huntsville” award in 2019.
Although her list of awards is endless, Nelson was never in search of accolades. She was simply following her incredibly large heart and using her connections to serve the greater good.
“Life gives us opportunities to help each other,” said Nelson. “I think that’s why we’re here.”
She has been part of the Huntsville Rotary, the Tourism Board, and many other organizations over the years. Even though she is not a quilter, she recently helped create the 19th Street Quilt Stroll, combining her love of art and beautiful things from the past in a way to engage people in the present. Nelson is also a part of the Art Ministry at First Christian Church.
Nelson has adopted a number of “surrogate” children during her time in Huntsville. One of her “children’’ is Tracey Holbrook, who just began her sixth year with the Bluebonnet Antique family. They have shared quite a few adventures together. In 2018, they took a 2000 mile road trip across Texas.
Nelson was the first person to take Holbrook to Roundtop, which is a mecca for antique dealers and collectors located between La Grange and Brenham. They also attended the “Junk Gypsy Prom”, standing out from the crowd as Nelson is known to do.
Her secret to long life and happiness is friends and yoga. Nelson just began attending yoga with Jim McDermott three years ago. Now she goes twice per week without fail. She has many friends, but there is a special group of girlfriends she has met with regularly for over 40 years.
“That’s what gives me my balance,” said Nelson. “Life is too short to be angry or grumpy. Surround yourself with positive people and things you love”. Bette says one of the most positive people she knows is Helen Belcher, who is a dear friend and major contributor to the Huntsville community. Of all the things she has collected, her Harry Asian paintings, Blue Willow platters and antique jewelry are her favorites.
Nelson plans to scale back on some of her commitments, but you’re not likely to see her sitting still. She still works, maintaining an antique booth at a Nitsch in Time, where she helps with the outdoor displays on Saturdays.
Nelson may slow down a bit, but she won’t ever stop engaging with the organizations she’s helped build or the friends she has made.
She says she will continue adventuring, junking, and doing yoga as long as her body holds up..
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.