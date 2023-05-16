Betsy Maloney seeks to inspire

Betsy Maloney has been creating art in Huntsville for almost two decades. She first studied art at Crozier Technical School in Dallas and completed her BFA at Texas Woman’s University. She established her first fine art business in Richland Hills in 1990. She has studied and worked in other fields over the course of her life, but art has always been the spark that lights her way.
Maloney’s most recent exhibit, “Forgotten Women of the Bible” will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at First Christian Church (FCC), located at 1800 Ave. R in Huntsville.
“The times that we have lived through boggles the mind, especially over the last few years. I hope that people can find inspiration in this show and make joy, to better your mindset and your daily life,” said Maloney.
Her long time friend Molly Campbell was the catalyst and curator for the show. The two first met at FCC and have taught art at the Wynne Home for many years. They also do pilates together twice a week in a class that Campbell hosts at FCC. Their friendship is anchored in faith, art, movement, and a healthy dose of women’s liberation. They come from a time when women were not mentioned in certain spaces.
“Many of these women didn’t have a name in the Bible,” said Campbell. “So having Maloney’s work in the church is a beautiful thing.”
“The Elect Lady” exemplifies Maloney’s deep thought process about women in the Bible. Influenced by John 11, the painting is an ode to the many women whose names are not listed in the scriptures but were integral to early Christianity.
Collectively the show celebrates the influence of women and gives the viewer a perspective of the feminine experience that resonates through time. The images touch on a wide range of themes, from faith and love to loss and surrender. Maloney captures the essence of being cast out and disregarded as well as being spared and healed.
The painting “Mercy” comes from Matthew 15:22. It depicts a Canaanite woman who asks for mercy for her mentally ill daughter. It represents the exhaustion of women when their loved ones are not well. Of all the paintings she has ever done, this is easily the most arresting. “Esther” is a colorful contrast that exudes fearlessness.
“My whole life I have been involved in church. I am surprised at how much this pulls together my life’s work. It’s something that came together without fully intending it,” said Maloney.
In 1999, Maloney took part in a group show called “Reflections of the Holy Scriptures” at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington. Several pieces from that show were purchased by a collector in Dallas, and one still resides in the Museum of Biblical Art.
Some of Maloney’s inspirations for this collection came from former FCC Pastor Kyle Dennis, who would hang images of biblical characters in the sanctuary as a focal point of his sermons. Dennis encouraged them to share their talents, which fostered many plays, workshops and art exhibits.
Through their Art Ministry team, they continue to engage artists from the local community and SHSU.
The current pastor Daniel Paul cultivates the artistic spirit of the congregation, giving positive direction to their activities and adding more diverse offerings to the culture.
“There is something really special about brushes, paints, and creative thought. The effort and love of God’s creation that goes into each of the pieces I create. I can only hope that one of my pieces evokes emotion and love in you,” said Maloney.
Maloney’s work has been featured and awarded in countless locations across Texas. She currently serves on the Huntsville Arts Commission, lending her experience and discerning eye to a number of projects that have enriched the lives of local residents.
Her biggest fan is her husband Mike, who is a dedicated caretaker and vigilant keeper of memories.
