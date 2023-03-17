Best of Nominations are now open

It is time to showcase local businesses and outstanding customer service all over Walker County. The Huntsville Item is currently taking nominations for its annual reader’s choice awards, “Best of the Best.”
“This contest highlights our community in the best way, showcasing our local businesses that go the extra mile in delivering great customer service,” Item Publisher Jake Mienk said. “These businesses and their owners deserve the recognition and awards from the community for all of their hard work.”
Community members have the opportunity to go online through March 22 and nominate local businesses, restaurants and services whom they feel offer the best of the best in our community.
“We look forward to this contest every year to showcase the best of the best in Huntsville and across Walker County,” Mienk said. “I am always amazed by the amount of participation received. It’s really fun to see everyone rally to support their favorites in Walker County. It's also a great way for members of our community to find out about new or unfamiliar businesses, restaurants and services.”
Voters can cast their ballots for nominees in categories that cover everything from services and products to best physician or best hamburger from March 25 through April 2.
All nominees will be businesses or services within Walker County.
Participants can vote online by visiting www.itemonline.com and following the link on the Best of the Best banner.
For those who have not voted in previous years, there is a short registration process that requires a validation email to activate and vote. A validation email will be emailed. For a forgotten password, there is a link for resetting online.
Only one voting session will be allowed per registered user. Contest rules can also be found on the web site.
Ballots will be printed in the March 28 and April 1 editions.
