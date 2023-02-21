Feb. 21
Networking lunch
Walker County Aggies will have their monthly networking lunch at 1836 Steakhouse at 11:30 a.m. with networking time, lunch at noon, and adjournment at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 (the third Tuesday of each month). The price is $10 cash per person, and all of that will go to the Club for scholarships.
Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday Service
First United Methodist Church downtown Huntsville offers Ash Wednesday Services from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. In the morning, Rev. Karen Jones will have a “Drive-By Imposition of Ashes” in the portico on 10th Street, the covered front door of the Community Life Center. Open to everyone. In the evening, there will be a WNL Meal at 5:15 p.m. in the CLC for $7 with children and youth eating free. An Ash Wednesday Service with the Imposition of Ashes will be at 6 p.m. in the historic Sanctuary.
Grave Wreath Ceremony
The public is invited to participate in the Black History Program to celebrate the 159th Birthday of Samuel Walker Houston, with a Grave Wreath Ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A reception will follow from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, 1604 10th Street. Tours will also be available at Josh Houston’s home after the reception. For more information, contact Lovie Cunningham at swhsculturalcenter@gmail.com.
Food handler classes
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Huntsville Office will hold a Food Handlers Certification Course from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22., at the extension office, 102 Tam Road, Suite B. The cost is $20 per person and registration at www.eventbrite.com is required. For more information, call 936-435-2426 or email meredith.cryer@AG.TAMU.edu.
Feb. 23
Ribbon Cutting ceremony
The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Unique Tan & Boutique at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1523 Normal Park. The public is invited to welcome one of the new members to the chamber and the community.
Feb. 25
Spaghetti dinner
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is hosting the VFW Post 5871 Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the museum, 463 State Highway 75 North. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad, bread, and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 4-12. All proceeds are used to assist local veterans, active duty personnel, and their families in need. For more information, call 936-295-5959.
Feb. 27
Book Review Club
The Huntsville Book Review Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th St. The guest speaker will be Dana Harkey, presenting, “Wild Things: The Joy of Reading Children’s Literature” by Bruce Handy. Contact Mary Wessels at 281-650-3022 for questions. New members are always welcome.
Feb. 28
Business After Hours
Make plans to attend Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, 99 Martin Luther King Drive, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Club is also celebrating its 20th year anniversary. All Chamber members are invited and encouraged to bring their business cards to network with other members. There will be beverages and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes, and the $50 Cash Pot to give away to a lucky member present.
March 2
Newcomers meeting
Walker County Sheriff Clint McRae is the invited speaker for the Huntsville Area Newcomers (for a Lifetime) March meeting. Members of the community are invited to attend this luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Elkins Lake Club House. Call 636-734-3300 by Monday, Feb. 27, to make your reservations. The cost is $16 per person
March 4
Woman Veteran Health Summit
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas will be hosting a Woman Veteran Health Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the museum. For more information, call (936) 295-5959.
Spring Market
The Villages of Huntsville will be hosting a Spring Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 145 Essex Blvd. They are looking for vendors. If you are interested, call the office at 936-295-1222 or stop by.
Eagles Tribute
Already Gone will be at the Old Town Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. This premier Eagles tribute band will have you singing along to all the Eagles hits from the past. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Spring Break at Museum
Join the Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Republic of Texas Presidential Library during spring break from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14-16, for some great family events on the museum grounds. These events on the grounds are free. Visit samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com for a list of activities happening each day or follow the museum on Facebook. For more information contact, Megan Buro at mlb044@shsu.edu.
March 12
First anniversary
The members of First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the first anniversary of Pastor Rev. Otis L. Cunningham at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Guest speaker will be Rev. Kenneth Levingston, Pastor of St. Paul UME, Huntsville. Guest soloist will be Sis. Katherine Houston. The church is located at 1530 Tenth, Huntsville. Dinner will be served. For additional information, contact Milton and Kay Fisher at 936-661-4777 or 661-1230.
March 25
Dueling Pianos happening
Piano Punch/Dueling Pianos will be at the Old Town Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. This interactive show will have you clapping, singing, and just plain having fun. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Jr NBA Skills Challenge
The City of Huntsville will be hosting a new friendly competition, the JR. NBA Skills Challenge Competition. This event, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Huntsville Intermediate 5th Grade Gym, is a great way for the community to come together and show off your basketball skills. The program provides boys and girls ages 13 and under the opportunity to showcase their dribbling, shooting, passing, and defense skills in the sport of basketball. Boys and girls compete separately in two different age groups: 11U and 13U. Participants compete in up to two levels of competition – Local and National Finals. Register online at jrnbaskillschallenge.leagueapps.com/events/3714012
Banquet set
Tickets are on sale now for the Walker County Democrat Club’s annual Molly Ivins First Amendment Banquet. The event is scheduled for March 25 at the Walker County Education Center. This year’s speaker will be local activist Nia Williams. Live and silent auctions will be featured. Tickets are available at the WCDC office, 1210 University Avenue, or online at Walkercountydemocrats.org. For more information, call (936)293-8110.
April 1
Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day
Countdown to the 8th Annual Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day begins. The event will be held at 10 a.m. April 1, at the Goree Club House, 7405 Highway 75 North. There will be free food, games, Easter baskets, Live DJ, and more. If you, your Church, Organization, group, or business would like to participate or donate to this event, call 936-668-6885. Bring your children to enjoy the Easter Festivities.
