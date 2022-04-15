Submissions to Best Bets can be made via email to ladams@itemonline.com. We reserve the right to edit submissions for style, space and content.
April 16
Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist and University Heights Baptist Church in partnership with Trinity River Food Bank presents Drive-Thru Food Giveaway from noon until 2 p.m. or until all gone, Saturday, April 16 at 12 Mt. Zion Church Road in Huntsville. Volunteers are welcomed, please arrive by 10 a.m.
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by VFW Post 6899 and Auxiliary starts at 10 a.m. sharp Saturday, April 16 located at 400 West Caroline Street, Trinity. Come early and visit the Easter Bunny. Age groups 1 to 3 year olds – ALL must walk and pick up independently. 4 to 7 year olds. 8 to 12 year olds. Easter Egg Basket Awards in each age group. Commanders Egg and Auxiliary President Egg. For Information Contact VFW Auxiliary President Carol Murphy at 936-581-4501.
April 18
Candidate forum
Walker County Republican Women invite the public to attend a forum for candidates on the May 24, Republican runoff ballot. Invited to speak will be candidates for Walker County Judge and for Texas House District 12. The Candidate Forum will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday April 18, at the Walker Education Bldg., lower level, Gibbs Hall. WCRW is excited to host this event as it is an extraordinary opportunity to hear the runoff candidates speak once more before voting day.
April 21
Good Shepherd Mission Crawfish Fundraiser
All you can eat crawfish and catfish benefiting the Good Shepherd Mission Thursday, April 21 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. serving from 6 to 7:30 p.m. BYOB Live music featuring The J.E.M Dandy Band Silent Auction and Door Prizes every 30 minutes. Walker County Storm Shelter, 445 TX-75, Huntsville. For tickets or more info: gsmissionfund@gmail.com or call 936-438-7438.
Dance at Magnolia Lake
Attention all area dancers! There will be a dance at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21 at Magnolia Lake, 2001 Highway 30 east, Huntsville, All couples are invited and encouraged to attend this fun filled evening of dancing to the live band of "Johann.” There will be two stepping, waltz, line dances etc. Something for everyone. For more information, please call David at 281-744-2684.
Huntsville Christian Women’s Connection April Luncheon
The Huntsville Christian Women’s Connection invites all ladies to our Thursday, April 21, luncheon at Elkins Lake Clubhouse, 632 Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville. Finding your place to sit and visiting with others starts at 11 a.m., then the lunch and program are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Donna Bogema is the speaker this month. She has a BS in Home Economics, was a former school teacher and now teaches piano. She enjoys quilting and golf and works with a prison ministry.
The cost of the luncheon is $15 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling Carol at 936-295-6178 before 10 p.m., Monday, April 18.
April 22
Chamber presents DIVA Night
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is proud to host its 12th Annual DIVA Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme will be “Rockin’ Thru the Decades.” Vendor registration has begun. If you would like more information please call the chamber at 936-295- 8113 or email lgreen@chamber.huntsville.tx.us. Diva Night is an exclusively ladies only event that provides a fun safe atmosphere to enjoy shopping, food and beverages, door prizes, entertainment and so much more. Tickets for the event will begin soon. Interested in marketing your business to these select group of ladies? Give us a call and we will share with you about the sponsorships available.
April 23
ROTC event hosted by the SHSU Bearkats at Bowers Stadium on April 23
The SHSU Army ROTC program challenges you to participate in a modified version of the Army Combat Fitness Test. Do you have what it takes to outperform the 1%? Show up and show off on April 23 at Bowers Stadium. Awards will be given to the top-performing participants.The stadium opens at 9a.m. and the first event kicks off at 9:30a.m. Snacks and water will be provided.
Old Town Theatre hosts Costume and Prop Sale
Costume and Prop Sale at Old Town Theatre from 8 am to noon at 1023 12th Street, Huntsville.
City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program Junk-A-Palooza
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting Junk-A-Palooza from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23. This event is a community-wide garage sale that allows individuals the opportunity to purchase a booth space and empty out their storage closets, while also finding quality items that they may need for a great price.
Walker County Amateur Radio Group Monthly Meeting
Come the Walker County Amateur Radio Group at its monthly meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Walker County Storm Shelter, 445 TX-75, Huntsville to learn more about amateur radio and meet other hams! Check out our website wcarg.org to see what they do and find out if it is something that might interest you. They have license testing immediately following the meeting and be sure to bring your FRN if you are testing. Email bonnieclyderainy@yahoo.com or call 936-755-0034 for more info.
April 24
Mother, daughter event at FUMC
First United Methodist Church is hosting a “Zest for Life” mother, daughter event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24 in the Community Life Center of
First United Methodist Church. All women and daughters are invited to attend. Refreshments of lemonade and cookies will be served. Come enjoy the children's performances and join in the singing and worship.
April 26
Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce BASH 515
Bash 515 (formerly Business After Hours) meets on TUESDAY, April 26 sponsored by SHSU SBDC located at 1 Financial Plaza, Suite 300. The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. and it's just one of the monthly networking events provided by the Chamber of Commerce to give members an opportunity to meet informally at local business establishments, visit and share ideas and opinions, socialize, make business contacts and learn more about their host's business. There will be beverages and hors d'oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes and the $50 Cash Pot to give away to a lucky member present!
April 30
Run With Your Imagination 5K
Run With Your Imagination 5K Color Run benefiting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Teacher Education Building, Sam Houston State University. Entry Fee is $25 which sponsors a child for one year. Free T-shirt and goody bag for the first 400 runners to sign in at the race!
An Evening in New Waverly
Made locally, hosted locally. A classic wine and food pairing evening, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, brought to you by New Waverly’s Seven Bar Station, A Taste Above Catering, and Golden Oak Micro Cellar, with a four Course Meal and three different wines. This event is being hosted at Seven Bar Station at 250 Gibbs Street, in Downtown New Waverly.
For tickets visit: goldenoakmicrocellar.com/events/an-evening-in-new-waverly or call: 281-468-8486.
May 1
Houston Chamber Ringers at Old Town Theatre
Houston Chamber Ringers will perform at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 1 at the Old Town Theatre. They have gained national recognition as one of the most innovative and entertaining handbell ensembles in the country who perform with passion, dedication and artistry. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
May 6
‘Little Miss Dynamite’ to perform at Old Town Theatre
Shelly Lares, Tejano Female Vocalist of the year in 2005, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Old Town Theatre.Nicknamed "Little Miss Dynamite" Shelly is also a song writer a talented guitarist and percussionist. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
May 10
Candidate forum
The Republican Party of Walker County will host a Candidate Forum for candidates in the local runoff races for State Representative, District 12 and Walker County Judge.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday May 10, at the Walker County Storm Shelter 455 State Highway 75N. Candidates will be available at 5:30 p.m. to visit with attendees.
RPWC invites the community to attend and meet these candidates before the May 24, 2022 runoff election date.
May 14
Wine Down, Shop Small
The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting Wine Down, Shop Small from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14 with live music, featuring the Rocket Brothers sponsored by the City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program. This event is a great way to enjoy some wine while taking advantage of the unique opportunity to shop late and try some of the best restaurants in Downtown Huntsville. You can purchase your $25 ticket from any participating merchant or go to huntsvilledba.com.
May 20
19th Annual Shot in the Dark Night Golf Tournament
Golfers adorned with glow necklaces and other attire will light up the course as they participate in the tournament sponsored by Wiesner Inc. The tournament is held each year at Sam Houston State’s Bearkat Course in Huntsville.The format is a four-person scramble that begins at 4 p.m. with the first nine "Daylight Holes" sponsored by Samaritan Women's Care, Dr. Curtis Montgomery. The second nine "Nightlight Holes" is sponsored by CenterPoint Energy. For information, email: lgreen@chamber.huntsville.tx.us.
May 30
Huntsville Cruisers presents Autorama
The Huntsville Autorama, presented by Huntsville Cruisers and sponsored by Wischnewsky Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Wiesner of Huntsville, Bill Flick Ford and Huntsville Toyota is set for Monday, May 30 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, Hwy 30 West. Free admission for the public. Swap meet and vendor space available. Cars are inside and air conditioned. For registration or more info contact Shellie Greer at 936-294-7271.
Sept. 24
Touch a Truck
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Touch a Truck is a great event for kids to climb on, learn about, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles, such as police vehicles, construction trucks, fire trucks, and more.
Oct. 29
Scare on the Square
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Scare on the Square event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 29. The festival will feature games, activities, giveaways, crafts, and trick-or-treating for all ages! Get in the spirit and dress in your best Halloween costume to be entered into the costume contest!
Nov. 12 through Dec. 1
Shop Small
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is launching the Shop Small campaign Nov. 12. Come join them by shopping in the downtown area and supporting the local businesses and restaurants of Huntsville.
Dec. 3
City of Huntsville’s Christmas Fair
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Come join us in Downtown Huntsville for Christmas performances, the fourth Annual Paws Pet Costume Contest, a special Christmas book reading for the kids, snow, food, crafts, games, Santa Claus, and more!
