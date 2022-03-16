Going Bold hosts Wine & Food Pairing
Golden Oak Micro Cellar will be hosting a Going Bold Wine & Food Pairing from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 18. Tickets are $48 each and are available at www.goldenoakmicrocellar.com
March 19
Women’s self defense class
Free Women’s Self-Defense Class, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, located at Gracie Humaita Huntsville Gym, 227 Hwy 75 North, Ste. 240.
March 26
Herb Festival at the Wynne Home
The Texas Thyme Unit of The Herb Society of America returns with its popular, annual Herb Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Come for the huge variety of locally-grown plants: herbs, perennials, vegetables, natives, and pollinator plants. Stay to hear the HHS Jazz Band and other musicians play while you visit the many herbal and garden vendors and artisans selling their products. Speakers will tell you about the meaning of herbs and flowers and how to make nosegays and how to make an award-winning salsa. There will be activities for children, too. This is a FREE event held on the grounds of the Wynne Home Arts Center 1428 11th St., Huntsville.
For information: 936-891-5024 or texasthymeunit.org
Walker County Amateur Radio Group hosts monthly meeting
Interested in learning more about amateur radio? Join the Walker County Amateur Radio Group at its monthly meeting. Check out its website. It offers license testing after our meeting each month and there will be someone available to answer your questions. This is an interesting hobby for all ages and a way to serve your community in disaster preparedness. Also see ARRL.org to learn more about what is happening nationally. The Walker County Amateur Radio Group will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Huntsville Municipal Airport, located at 1000 Airport Dr in Huntsville. For more information, email bonnieclyderainy@yahoo.com
April 1
Huntsville Rotary’s annual WineQuest
Join your friends for Huntsville Rotary’s annual WineQuest, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Magnolia Lakes. The theme is La Vie En Rose, A Magical Night in Paris. Tickets at www.winequestrotary.org. Wines, food, live band, craft beers and fabulous auction items, including a Cummings 20 kw home standby generator, and two custom diamond and ruby necklaces.
Garth Brooks tribute band to play Old Town Theatre
Adam Grant Tribute to Garth Brooks will be at the Old Town Theatre in Huntsville.
Concert starts at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
April 9
Huntsville Diamonds presents Pink Egg Hunt
The Huntsville Diamonds presents the first annual breast cancer Pink Egg Hunt. The event is for adults only with all proceeds benefiting a backpack giveaway. Pink eggs will be dispersed across the Mance Park Middle School football field and filed with cash, giftcards, etc. Free food and drinks wil be available. Participation is $10 per adult,. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call Lateel at 936-355-9502
April 22
Chamber presents DIVA Night
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is proud to host its 12th Annual DIVA Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme will be “Rockin’ Thru the Decades.” Vendor registration has begun. If you would like more information please call the chamber at 936-295- 8113 or email lgreen@chamber.huntsville.tx.us. Diva Night is an exclusively ladies only event that provides a fun safe atmosphere to enjoy shopping, food and beverges, door prizes, entertainment and so much more! Tickets for the event will begin soon. Interested in marketing your business to these select group of ladies? Give us a call and we will share with you about the sponsorships available.
April 23
Old Town Theatre hosts Costume and Prop Sale
Costume and Prop Sale at Old Town Theatre from 8 am to noon at 1023 12th Street, Huntsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.