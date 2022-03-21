Submissions to Best Bets can be made via email to huntsvilleitem@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit submissions for style, space and content.
March 25
Masonic Lodge hosts Chili & Gumbo Fundraiser
Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 is hosting a chili and gumbo lunch to benefit its scholarship fund from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the Masonic Temple at 1030 12th St. in Huntsville. Plates are $8 and carry outs may be reserved in advance by calling 936-661-7037.
March 26
Herb Festival at the Wynne Home
The Texas Thyme Unit of The Herb Society of America returns with its popular, annual Herb Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Come for the huge variety of locally-grown plants: herbs, perennials, vegetables, natives, and pollinator plants. Stay to hear the HHS Jazz Band and other musicians play while you visit the many herbal and garden vendors and artisans selling their products. Speakers will tell you about the meaning of herbs and flowers and how to make nosegays and how to make an award-winning salsa. There will be activities for children, too. This is a FREE event held on the grounds of the Wynne Home Arts Center 1428 11th St., Huntsville. For information: 936-891-5024 or texasthymeunit.org
Walker County Amateur Radio Group hosts monthly meeting
Interested in learning more about amateur radio? Join the Walker County Amateur Radio Group at its monthly meeting. Check out its website. It offers license testing after our meeting each month and there will be someone available to answer your questions. This is an interesting hobby for all ages and a way to serve your community in disaster preparedness. Also see ARRL.org to learn more about what is happening nationally. The Walker County Amateur Radio Group will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at the Huntsville Municipal Airport, located at 1000 Airport Dr in Huntsville. For more information, email bonnieclyderainy@yahoo.com
March 28
Hunstville Book Review Club meets
The Huntsville Book Review Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28 at the Huntsville Public Library, 1219 13th St. The guest speaker will be Susan Boone, reviewing “Learning to See,” by Elise Hooper. Contact Mary Wessels, 281-650-3022 for questions. New members are always welcome.
April 1
Huntsville Rotary’s annual WineQuest
Join your friends for Huntsville Rotary’s annual WineQuest, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1 at Magnolia Lakes. The theme is La Vie En Rose, A Magical Night in Paris. Tickets at www.winequestrotary.org. Wines, food, live band, craft beers and fabulous auction items, including a Cummings 20 kw home standby generator, and two custom diamond and ruby necklaces.
Garth Brooks tribute band to play Old Town Theatre
Adam Grant Tribute to Garth Brooks will be at the Old Town Theatre in Huntsville.
Concert starts at 8 p.m. Friday, April 1. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
April 2
SHSU Tri Sigma Crawfish Boil Fundraiser
Annual crawfish boil fundraiser put on by SHSU's Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority from 1 to 5 p.m. Event takes place on 17th Street between Bearkat Blvd. and Bobby K Marks Drive. Enjoy crawfish, hot dogs, drinks, games, music and more! Event benefits the Tri Sigma Foundation and its partner, the March of Dimes.
April 8
Fundraiser to feature Cajun, Soul & All That Jazz
The nonprofit Praise on my Lips is hosting a fundraiser featuring local Huntsville artists and eateries from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the Samuel Walker Houston Cultural Center. Cajun, Soul and All That Jazz will include a fundraiser raffle with the grand prize of a weekend stay at Hilton Americas Houston including breakfast. You need not be present to win. Tickets are $50 per couple, $30 single. Visit www.pomlsolutions.net for more information.
April 9
Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance Sip & Shop
The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting Sip & Shop Saturday, April with live music, featuring the Brown Sugar Band sponsored by the City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program. Come join them from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for complementary adult beverages, music, and shopping in order to support our local downtown businesses.
Huntsville Diamonds presents Pink Egg Hunt
The Huntsville Diamonds presents the first annual breast cancer Pink Egg Hunt. The event is for adults only with all proceeds benefiting a backpack giveaway. Pink eggs will be dispersed across the Mance Park Middle School football field and filed with cash, gift cards, etc. Free food and drinks will be available. Participation is $10 per adult. The event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. For more information, call Lateel at 936-355-9502.
April 10
Travis Powell as Elvis and Shake Rattle & Roll
Famous Elvis tribute performer Travis Powell and his special guest Shake Rattle & Roll will take the stage at the Old Town Theatre from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at Oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
April 22
Chamber presents DIVA Night
The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce is proud to host its 12th Annual DIVA Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 22 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme will be “Rockin’ Thru the Decades.” Vendor registration has begun. If you would like more information please call the chamber at 936-295- 8113 or email lgreen@chamber.huntsville.tx.us. Diva Night is an exclusively ladies only event that provides a fun safe atmosphere to enjoy shopping, food and beverages, door prizes, entertainment and so much more. Tickets for the event will begin soon. Interested in marketing your business to these select group of ladies? Give us a call and we will share with you about the sponsorships available.
April 23
Old Town Theatre hosts Costume and Prop Sale
Costume and Prop Sale at Old Town Theatre from 8 am to noon at 1023 12th Street, Huntsville.
City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program Junk-A-Palooza
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting Junk-A-Palooza from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23. This event is a community-wide garage sale that allows individuals the opportunity to purchase a booth space and empty out their storage closets, while also finding quality items that they may need for a great price.
May 14
Wine Down, Shop Small
The Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance is hosting Wine Down, Shop Small from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14 with live music, featuring the Rocket Brothers sponsored by the City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program. This event is a great way to enjoy some wine while taking advantage of the unique opportunity to shop late and try some of the best restaurants in Downtown Huntsville. You can purchase your $25 ticket from any participating merchant or go to huntsvilledba.com.
May 20
19th Annual Shot in the Dark Night Golf Tournament
Golfers adorned with glow necklaces and other attire will light up the course as they participate in the tournament sponsored by Wiesner Inc. The tournament is held each year at Sam Houston State’s Bearkat Course in Huntsville.The format is a four-person scramble that begins at 4 p.m. with the first nine "Daylight Holes" sponsored by Samaritan Women's Care, Dr. Curtis Montgomery. The second nine "Nightlight Holes" is sponsored by CenterPoint Energy. For information, email: lgreen@chamber.huntsville.tx.us.
Sept. 24
Touch a Truck
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Touch a Truck is a great event for kids to climb on, learn about, and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles, such as police vehicles, construction trucks, fire trucks, and more.
Oct. 29
Scare on the Square
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Scare on the Square event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 29. The festival will feature games, activities, giveaways, crafts, and trick-or-treating for all ages! Get in the spirit and dress in your best Halloween costume to be entered into the costume contest!
Nov. 12 through Dec. 1
Shop Small
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is launching the Shop Small campaign Nov. 12. Come join them by shopping in the downtown area and supporting the local businesses and restaurants of Huntsville.
Dec. 3
City of Huntsville’s Christmas Fair
The City of Huntsville’s Main Street Program is hosting the annual Christmas Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Come join us in Downtown Huntsville for Christmas performances, the fourth Annual Paws Pet Costume Contest, a special Christmas book reading for the kids, snow, food, crafts, games, Santa Claus, and more!
