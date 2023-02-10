The Walker County Amateur Radio Group will hold its monthly meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Walker County Storm Shelter, 455 State Highway 75 N, Huntsville. Find out more about amateur radio communications. Meet other hams in the area and see what they are doing! License testing immediately following the meeting. If you have questions or want to schedule a test, call Laura at 936-755-0034.
Church Blood Drive
The church’s Blood Drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Huntsville Church of Christ, 3737 Highway 30 Wes in Huntsville. To make an appointment for either blood drive, register at www.giveblood.org and log into Digital Donor.
Free tree event
A free tree giveaway will be sponsored by the Walker County Master Gardeners Association at the Walker County Extension Office 102 Tam Road, Huntsville (out Hwy. 75 North) on Saturday, Feb. 11. The tree giveaway is from 8 to 11 a.m. Varieties to be given away are Sawtooth Oak, Bald Cypress, and Allegheny Chinkapin. Varieties may be limited or changed. A donation of $1 per tree would be appreciated.
Feb. 17
Pancake supper
What do maple syrup and butter have in common? PANCAKES!! The annual Kiwanis Pancake Supper Fundraiser is returning to the Huntsville Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in the Staggs Community Room for the timeless favorite of all-you-can-eat Pancakes. Tickets are $5 per person and include pancakes, sausages, and a choice of beverage. Proceeds from this event will benefit literacy efforts at the Huntsville Public Library. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Huntsville Kiwanis Club members or at the event.
Feb 19
Shake Rattle & Roll
The Old Town Theatre will present Shake Rattle & Roll, a multi-award winning 50’s & 60’s Tribute Show Group, at 4 p.m. Feb 19. You will stop, drop and roll with laughter as they take you back to a time of innocence with their comedy and singing. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org.
Genealogy lock-in set
Join the Walker County Genealogical Society from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, for a library lock-in research session at the Huntsville Public Library. This is the perfect chance to do research with fellow genealogists. This lock-in coincides with a Silent Auction. Research, buy a book or two, and catch up with friends.
Feb. 22
Ash Wednesday Service
First United Methodist Church downtown Huntsville offers Ash Wednesday Services from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. In the morning, Rev. Karen Jones will have a “Drive-By Imposition of Ashes” in the portico on 10th Street, the covered front door of the Community Life Center. Open to everyone. In the evening, there will be a WNL Meal at 5:15 p.m. in the CLC for $7 with children and youth eating free. An Ash Wednesday Service with the Imposition of Ashes will be at 6 p.m. in the historic Sanctuary.
Grave Wreath Ceremony
The public is invited to participate in the Black History Program to celebrate the 159th Birthday of Samuel Walker Houston, with a Grave Wreath Ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. A reception will follow at the Samuel Walker Houston Museum and Cultural Center, 1604 10th Street, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tours will also be available at Josh Houston’s home after the reception. For more information, contact Lovie Cunningham at swhsculturalcenter@gmail.com.
Feb. 23
Ribbon Cutting ceremony
The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Ribbon Cutting ceremony for Unique Tan & Boutique at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1523 Normal Park. The public is invited to welcome one of the new members to the chamber and the community!
Feb. 25
Spaghetti dinner
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas is hosting the VFW Post 5871 Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the museum, 463 State Highway 75 North. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner with salad, bread, and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 4-12. All proceeds are used to assist local veterans, active duty personnel, and their families in need. For more information, call 936-295-5959.
Feb. 28
Business After Hours
Make plans to attend Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Walker County, 99 Martin Luther King Drive, at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Club is also celebrating its 20th year anniversary. All Chamber members are invited and encouraged to bring their business cards to network with other members. There will be beverages and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy, door prizes, and the $50 Cash Pot to give away to a lucky member present.
March 4
Woman Veteran Health Summit
The H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas will be hosting a Woman Veteran Health Summit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the museum. For more information, call (936) 295-5959.
Eagles Tribute
Already Gone will be at the Old Town Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. This premier Eagles tribute band will have you singing along to all the Eagles hits from the past. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
March 25
Dueling Pianos happening
Piano Punch/Dueling Pianos will be at the Old Town Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. This interactive show will have you clapping, singing, and just plain having fun. Tickets are available online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
April 1
Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day
Countdown to the 8th Annual Barbara Wiggs’ Fun Day begins. The event will be held at 10 a.m. April 1, at the Goree Club House, 7405 Highway 75 North. There will be free food, games, Easter baskets, Live DJ, and more. If you, your Church, Organization, group, or business would like to participate or donate to this event, call 936-668-6885. Bring your children to enjoy the Easter Festivities.
