Submissions to Best Bets can be made via email to editor@itemonline.com. We reserve the right to edit submissions for style, space and content.
Sept. 1
Huntsville Area Newcomers Luncheon
The Huntsville Area Newcomers (for a Lifetime) Club presents "All About Huntsville" with Huntsville City Mayor Andy Brauninger, who will update us on the activities around the city. Members of the community are invited to attend this luncheon meeting at 11:30 am Thursday Sept. 1, at the Elkins Lake Club House. Call 636-734-3300 by Friday Aug. 26, to make your reservations. The cost is $16 per person.
Sept. 5
Walker County 4-H Rifle Club Gun Drawing
A gun drawing is underway until Labor Day 2022 to benefit a local 4-H rifle club. Tickets will be $5 each or offered in groups of five for $20. The guns offered will be a G-Force 12 gauge pump action shotgun and an S&W M&P Shield 2.0 compact pistol. To purchase tickets contact Tolbert Nash at 936-661-7802 or email Diana Thomas at dianajthomas@gmail.com. Winners will be announced through the 4-H rifle club’s Facebook page Sept. 5.
Sept. 8
Tomorrow’s Promise celebrates 25th anniversary
Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools is turning 25 years old and is hosting an anniversary event Thursday, Sept. 8 at Children’s House location at 906 10th St. for anyone who wants to attend. There will be free snacks, free stuff, and great memories.
Sept. 9
Wesley Memorial UMC Garage Sale
Wesley Memorial UMC is having a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 in the Fellowship Hall. Items for sale include: books, clothing, electronics, furniture, household items and much more. Also there will be baked goods and canned goods to purchase. Hope to see you there.
Sept. 10
Willie Lee Martin
Comedian, William Lee Martin, will take the stage at 8 p.m. at the Old Town Theatre. Join him for a night of good clean laughter you won't soon forget. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
Muster Festival
H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum of Texas will be hosting the Muster Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, free of admission. The festival will be located at 463 State HWY 75 N, Huntsville.
Sept. 17
75th Air Force Birthday
H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum of Texas will host a 75th Air Force Birthday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Walker County Storm Shelter adjacent yo the H.E.A.R.T.S Veterans Museum at 463 SH 75 N, Huntsville. Call for more info 936-295-5959 or email roberetvn@att.net.m
Sept. 24
Yoga and Wine
Relax with Friends with Yoga & Wine Enjoy a Saturday Morning yoga at the winery, performed by the amazing Studio Wellness Center, and followed by a wine tasting. It will be hosted at the Golden Oak Micro Cellar in New Waverly. Entry will cost $30 and the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wayne Toups
Cajun singer, Wayne Toups, will be performing at 7 p.m. the Old Town Theatre. Toups mixes Cajun sounds with the rhythm of zydeco while adding elements of soul and southern rock to the mix. Join him for a great night. Tickets can be purchased online at oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org
Sept. 25
Gold Star services
A Gold Star Mothers’ sunrise service and ceremony is set for 7 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at Montgomery County Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Sept. 26
50 years of Book Reviews
Huntsville Book Review Club is celebrating 50 years of Reviews in September. Join them at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the Huntsville Public Library Community Room. Sharron Lucky will be entertaining with a combination of stories about Texas from a few of the most humorous writers of Texas facts. This is the first of six wonderful reviews. Membership is only $30 and is open to both men and women. Call Mary at 281-650-3022 for more information.
Oct. 1
Fair on the Square Car Show
The Huntsville Cruisers car club is hosting the 26th Annual Fair on the Square Car show from 8 a.m. to noon with awards at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at 14th Street and Sam Houston Avenue, two blocks south of the square. $30 registration fee. For more information call Shellie at 936-294-7271.
Oct. 15
Tomorrow’s Promise charity fundraiser
Tomorrow’s Promise Montessori Schools is holding a charity fundraising event Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. It’s a country-western themed social event where we’ll have music, delicious BBQ, drinks, live and silent auctions (we’re auctioning a Louis Vuitton purse!), and much more! Save the date, more info coming soon.
Dec. 3
Christmas Parade
Huntsville Lions Club is hosting its 2022 Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The theme is “Old Fashioned Christmas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.