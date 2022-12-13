The Belle Chanson Women’s Choir will be performing their 20th annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1801 19th St.
This year’s concert donations will benefit Isaiah 117 House, a transitional home for children awaiting to be placed in foster care.
The sole purpose of this self-funded choir is to use their talents to support local charities, especially for women and children.
The list of local programs in Huntsville they benefit extends to just about every group in town.
In the past, the choirhas raised thousands of dollars for the SAAFE House, Good Shepherd Mission, and the Pregnancy Care Center.
They’ve donated to Breast Cancer Awareness, Gulf Coast Trades Center and the Rita B. Huff Animal Shelter. Others include Arise to Read, Hornets without Hives and Meals on Wheels. They simply place a donation basket at the door for those who are able to contribute.
“Some people are only able to donate a small amount, and those really add up. For others, they may be supporting their favorite charity and give more. All are welcome, free of charge,” said Cindy Rohe, who has been the choir director since their inception. She was the chorale director for Huntsville High School for many years, and since retirement, the choir has been her main focus aside from playing piano at her church.
Their Christmas concert is half sacred music, regarding the nativity of Christ and half pop music.
They sing “Winter Wonderland”, “Let it Snow” and sometimes include “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch”.
“We try to balance the show between serious and not so serious, so there is something for everyone,” said Rohe.
The choir performs two concerts per year, one in the spring and one each December. They select a theme that suits the season. Sometimes they perform folk music or songs about American history. They’ve also presented a collection called “Road Trip ‘’ where they recognize different states. Beginning with “Route 66”, they take the audience on a tour of the U.S.
They currently have 22 members, varying by semester as their life situations change. Some may take a semester or year off and then rejoin.
The ages of choir members range from women in their 20s and 30s up to ladies in their 70s.
People of all different backgrounds are part of the group, from teachers and business owners to professionals and housewives.
Their only requirement is some level of experience with chorale music and the ability to read music.
“I’m fascinated that we have been doing this for so many years,” said Rohe. “We’re people who love to sing, and we laugh a lot,” said Rohe. “We’re not affiliated with any particular church. We’re a community organization. We do sacred music because we love it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.