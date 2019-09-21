An activity commonly seen as a hobby may actually be more important than many think.
Beekeeping has grown in popularity in recent years, not only across the country, but maybe in your neighbor’s backyard. Larry Fuchs, president of the Walker County Beekeepers Association is working to increase interest in the hobby and raise awareness about the importance of bees.
“More than one-third of fruits and vegetables we eat are pollinated by bees,” Fuchs said. “Albert Einstein estimated that without bees, humans would not last more than a week. As bee populations continue to decrease, we see how true this may be.”
Scientists from the USDA have identified several factors which are leading to the decline in bee populations – pesticides, drought, habitat destruction, nutrition deficit and air pollution. U.S. National Agricultural Statistics show a Honey Bee decline from about 6 million hives in 1947 to 2.4 million hives in 2008, a 60 percent reduction. The demand of honey may quickly outpace the supply.
“One hive can produce 60 pounds of honey each year,” Fuchs added. “On one frame, there can be as many as 3,000 bees, with up to 35,000 in a single hive each summer. The amount of space to produce this is not a lot, which is why we encourage the community to embrace beekeeping.”
For those interested in beekeeping, it is important to keep in mind the risks and costs associated with the activity. Fuchs estimates that it will cost between $100 and $1,000 to purchase homes for the bees. If one builds their own homes and frames for the bees, it can cost much less. Prospective beekeepers will also need to purchase a suit, tools to open and shut the homes and a smoker to settle the bees.
“This is obviously an activity that takes a lot of training and needs to be approached with caution,” Fuchs said.
Prospective beekeepers will also need to purchase bees for their homes. Bees will typically come in two pound packages for $95-$135. The easiest option for beginning beekeeper is to purchase a nuc, or a small nucleus colony, containing three to seven frames. The nuc colony also contains bees drawing comb and tending to eggs and larva, and a freed queen working to expand the colony, all in a small hive-like box. This is the most expensive option at $150-$300.
“If a new beekeeper wants to forego the cost of bees, they can join our group which removes bees and they can keep what we find,” Fuchs added. “Those who work for their own bees get a new appreciation for them.”
WCBA hosts monthly programs, including beekeeping for beginners, hive management and diseases and pests. The group also hosts a yearly beekeeping school, held from February to May, with four hour classes over five Saturday sessions. Participants also have access to the group’s vast educational library, featuring DVDs, books and magazines on beekeeping.
In addition to classes, WCBA also offers a bee trapping program which can remove bees and utilize them for honey.
Meetings are held each month on the last Thursday in the Walker Education Center at 7 p.m. Those interested in beekeeping can contact Larry Fuchs at (936) 661-0633.
“I really hope more people in our community become interested in beekeeping,” Fuchs said. “It is an enjoyable activity and it can really make a difference for the earth.”
