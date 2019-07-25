Daiquiri Beebe, a local realtor and member of two city boards, has announced her candidacy for the Huntsville City Council Ward 1 seat.
“I am both excited and determined to throw my hat into the ring for Huntsville City Council,” Beebe said. “There is so much that needs to be addressed in our wonderful community. I have the commitment and tenacity to move the city of Huntsville forward.”
Beebe has been a resident of Huntsville for three years.
As her top campaign goal, she wants to see Huntsville grow in a responsible manner.
“I love Huntsville and I want to be a part of Huntsville. I want to see us grow, but I want it to be responsibly. I also want to see us offer more amenities to the community, but in a way that keeps the culture of Huntsville.”
If elected, Beebe stated that she would like to see the city of Huntsville expand its zoning ordinances to protect the residents of Huntsville.
“We need to have commercial and industrial zoning with buffer zones around them,” Beebe said. “We need to consider what is best for the current residents of an area and protect their interests.”
Beebe currently serves on the board of directors for the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Huntsville Housing Authority and Oakwood Cemetery Board. She is also a member of the Walker County Historical Commission, the Huntsville Rotary Club and is the president of the Huntsville Intermediate School PTO.
She and her family are members of Fellowship of Huntsville Church.
Beebe believes that her knowledge as a realtor will benefit the Huntsville City Council.
“I am more knowledgeable about the community, because I am a realtor,” Beebe said. “I am able to see what is going on with property values and who is coming into the community.”
