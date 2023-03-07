Bearkat Dance alumn shines in STOMP in Houston

“STOMP” is an “explosive mix of music, rhythm, dance and theater” that originated in the United Kingdom. Co-created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell in 1991, the show ran for 29 years at the Orpheum Theatre in New York and is still on tour around the world. SHSU alumn Zahna Johnson is part of the 11 member cast on the North American tour. From March 23 through March 26, STOMP will be showing at Jones Hall in Houston.
Cresswell and McNicholas met in Brighton and developed the elements of “STOMP” over a ten year period, gaining recognition on the international stage before opening at the Orpheum in 1994. The following year, an adaptation of the live performance called “Brooms” was shot in London. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1996 and was nominated for an Academy Award and best short film at Cannes.
In 1997 the show was the subject of the HBO Special Stomp Out Loud. The unique blend of percussion was also featured on a track by Quincy Jones.
“It’s not a play or a musical. It’s not a concert. It’s a percussion experience. It’s funny and exciting. It crosses all barriers of culture and class. You’ll leave feeling joyous. You’ll leave feeling incredible. It shows people that music is in everything,” said Johnson.
Johnson was born in New Jersey. Her mother Vicki Johnson was a dancer and performer who saw her daughter’s inherent talents and put her in dance classes at the age of three.
Their family moved to the Dallas area when Zahna was ten years old. She chose to pursue her degree in SHSU’s dance program because of its stellar reputation. Zahna said she was very impressed with the program’s choreography from day one.
She completed her BFA in Dance in 2021 and secured her place on the “STOMP” cast in her very first professional audition.
The process was a whirlwind experience brought about by “STOMP” cast member Alexis Juliano. Zahna was attending a tap dance festival in Arkansas when she wound up dancing next to Juliano in a body percussion class. Juliano not only encouraged Zahna to audition, she sent her name to the “STOMP” casting director. Zahna bought a ticket to New York to audition at an open call and took enough clothes to stay for a week.
She auditioned on a Wednesday, and got a call back on Thursday and again on Friday. On Saturday she was offered the position and had to report on Monday for training. Fortunately her family members who still lived in New Jersey and a collection of friends she’d met at SHSU gave her places to stay while she transitioned into her new role as part of a very successful long-running show at a historic theater in the East Village of Manhattan.
Zahna trained under Fiona Wilkes, one of the first females to join the original cast. The show has no dialogue or song lyrics. It’s a percussion performance that uses the body and everyday objects to create sounds. Several veterans joined Wilkes in showing the new cast members what to do in the performance. This sharing of knowledge and camaraderie made Zahna feel like she was part of something much more important than just a dance troupe.
“‘STOMP’ is one big family,” said Zahna. “The cast of the European tour often fills in for the North American tour. There’s an instant connection with each person who joins us, even if we are just meeting for the first time.”
Zahna joined the New York cast at the end of a three decade run, allowing her a rare opportunity for such a young dancer. She instantly became part of an extended family and an award winning show. When “STOMP” closed at the Orpheum in January of this year, she said it was hard to say goodbye, even temporarily. It was an emotional evening full of tears and joy.
“I am so proud of them,” said Zahna. “It was an incredible experience. The room was full of former “Stompers” and the creators were there. It was a full circle moment. It was sad but amazing to be in the same space with them.”
Her first season in New York required eight shows per week. She was so immersed in the production that she wasn’t able to come back to Texas until three months after her original departure. Her first stop was to visit her SHSU friends in Austin.
“I had no idea that when I came to SHSU, I’d be making friends and finding mentors who would be with me for the rest of my life,” said Zahna. She said Resident Costume Designer Barry Doss was one of the many people who made a lasting impression.
Zahna was offered a spot on the North American tour last fall and loves to explore each city when time allows. She loves to find unique bookstores and thrift shops while admiring the architecture each downtown has to offer. Her favorite hidden gem so far was the House on the Rock in Wisconsin.
Zahna performed on the West coast over the weekend and is en route to Arizona, Michigan and Kentucky. After the show in Houston, she will travel throughout the South and East, ending the season in April. Even though the North American tour has fewer shows than the New York run, the new challenge is adapting to the size and shape of the stage in each location.
At 23, Johnson loves what she is doing and plans to continue with this show. She has the option to join the “STOMP” European tour in the future when a spot becomes available. She can also foresee exploring her love of teaching children to dance. Tap and jazz are two other genres she excels at, so anything is possible. The one thing that is certain is that she is a dancer for life.
“I want to dance in as many capacities as possible. There is nothing I’d rather do. I want to dance until I can’t dance anymore,” said Zahna, who feels “blessed that God gave her a passion for the arts and has her friends and family to thank for supporting her every step of the way.”
The advice she offers to those considering a career in dance reflects how much she believes in connecting hard work with the heart of things rather than external forces.
“Keep your head up and don’t give up. Do it because you love it. Not to pursue perfection or to impress anyone else. If you love it, the opportunities will come,” said Zahna.
Purchase tickets to the show at Jones Hall on the Performing Arts Houston site at https://performingartshouston.org/events/stomp. Learn more about the show at https://stomponline.com/.
