The Bearkat Marching Band practiced Friday at Pritchett Field in preparation for Saturday's halftime show. Sam Houston is set to kick off its football season against Texas A&M Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.
Bearkat band warms up for gameday
- Item photos/Kristie Stevens
