Walker County residents raced to secure their spots for the New Waverly BBQ Cook Off Fundraiser and 9 teams will be competing. The event will take place at the Diamond G venue off Stewart Road on July 9th in New Waverly.
“The cook off has a huge history, and after over a decade we’re finally having it again,” said New Waverly Public Library Board Secretary and BBQ Cook Off chair Rubina Ahned.
Spectators can expect live music from local country-rock band Raizin Cain to echo through the venue as the aroma of mouth-watering barbecue fills the air. A live auction will take place with items donated by New Waverly residents and businesses. Food trucks will also be in operation on property. In addition, water slides and bounce houses will be available for the kids.
The monthly market day in New Waverly will be combined with the cook off on Saturday. Market vendors will be set up throughout the property offering locally made products for shoppers to enjoy.
All proceeds from the cook off will go to the New Waverly Public Library in order to provide future opportunities for the community, an increased operational budget, children and adult program expansion and other improvements.
“Our library is run strictly off donations and contributions from the community,” said Ahned. “They’re the ones keeping our doors open.”
Many expect the library to be funded by the city, but few are aware that a BBQ cook off similar to the one planned is what built the New Waverly Public Library in 1987. Local residents are happy to see the return of these events and show support for the small town staple.
Pitmasters from across Texas will compete in a multitude of categories. The main competition entry consists of the best grilled meats such as brisket, chicken, pork loin and ribs. The jackpot competition will include dishes such as fajitas, beans, margaritas and bloody marys. On top of the inevitable fond memories, finalists of the cook off will win a cash prize.
Registration check in will begin at 1 p.m. and the event will remain open to the public until 8 p.m.
“We count on the community’s support to keep our programs going,” said Ahned. “Strong libraries build strong communities.”
