Shane Barge and Jacob Slott earned re-election on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees. 

Barge defeated Tracy Williams Norl with 64.86% of the vote for Position 1, while Slott earned 64.52% of the vote over Jurrell Gilliam for Position 3. Greg Buckner also earned a new term, running unopposed. 

On the New Waverly City Council, Ignatius Slott, Cynthia Vance and Ralph Bales all earned a position, each gaining over 15% of the vote. 

NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Shane Barge 1,68964.86 
Tracy Williams Norl 67926.08

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Greg Buckner  2,310100

SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jurrell Gilliam 751 28.84
Jacob Slott 1,68064.52

CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION

COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chrissy Sonsel Dahse 172 13.78
Ralph Bales 192 15.38
Cynthia Vance 196 15.71
Ignatius Slott 252 20.19

