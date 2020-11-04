Shane Barge and Jacob Slott earned re-election on the New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees.
Barge defeated Tracy Williams Norl with 64.86% of the vote for Position 1, while Slott earned 64.52% of the vote over Jurrell Gilliam for Position 3. Greg Buckner also earned a new term, running unopposed.
On the New Waverly City Council, Ignatius Slott, Cynthia Vance and Ralph Bales all earned a position, each gaining over 15% of the vote.
NEW WAVERLY ISD ELECTION
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Shane Barge
|1,689
|64.86
|Tracy Williams Norl
|679
|26.08
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Greg Buckner
|2,310
|100
SCHOOL BOARD, POSITION 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jurrell Gilliam
|751
|28.84
|Jacob Slott
|1,680
|64.52
CITY OF NEW WAVERLY ELECTION
COUNCILMEMBER (PICK 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chrissy Sonsel Dahse
|172
|13.78
|Ralph Bales
|192
|15.38
|Cynthia Vance
|196
|15.71
|Ignatius Slott
|252
|20.19
